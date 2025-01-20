Ohio Business Owner Sparks Outrage Over 'Controversial' Kamala Sign

Note: we are republishing this story which originally made the news in August 2024.

Hund Construction Inc., a small business in Ohio, is making waves with its latest politically charged message displayed on a sign outside its property. Known for stirring the pot with its controversial statements, the company has attracted both supporters and critics over the years.

This time, the sign takes aim at Vice President Kamala Harris, reading: "Kamala has been on more wieners than Heinz Ketchup," with the American flag prominently displayed alongside it.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Owner Brad Hund, unapologetic about the message, defended the sign when speaking with the Canton Repository. Hund has been using his business’s signage to share his political opinions since 2020, with messages that he says are critical of both political parties.

"I don’t expect everyone to agree with me, and that’s fine," Hund explained. "But I’d say the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive—probably four to one in favor."

Hund’s first sign debuted during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, referring to the virus as the "China virus" and suggesting it was "man-made" and promoted by the media. Since then, his statements have ranged from critiques of college professors to digs at President Joe Biden.

While Hund sees the signs as a way to express frustration with a government he believes no longer serves the people, others find them deeply offensive.

Stan Levenger, a Green, Ohio, resident who describes himself as politically independent, is one of those critics.

"This sign goes beyond offensive—it’s disrespectful to the office of the vice president and to women as a whole," Levenger said. "It’s not just political; it’s a personal attack."

Levenger argues that such rhetoric damages public discourse. "No matter your political affiliation, there has to be a baseline of respect for elected officials," he added. "This kind of message only sows division."

Not everyone agrees with Levenger. Supporters of Hund’s signs often voice their praise online, calling the business “a true American company” and thanking him for “speaking the truth.”

But not all reviews are glowing. Some call the signs "divisive" and "in poor taste," criticizing Hund Construction for alienating potential customers.

Hund, however, is unfazed by the backlash. He claims that many of the negative reviews come from people who fabricate stories about interactions with his staff.

"There are a lot of lies out there," Hund said. "It just shows their character."

For now, the sign continues to spark heated debates, with Hund standing firm in his belief that free speech—even when controversial—is worth defending.

SourcesL: AOL