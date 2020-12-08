Obama Turns Heads After Revealing His Opinion On The Slogan 'Defund The Police'

In an interview scheduled to be released on Wednesday, former president Barrack Obama told Peter Hamby, host of the Snapchat political show Good Luck America, that political candidates lose support when they use “snappy” slogans like “defund the police.”

He stated that those using the slogan could jeopardize the goals of implementing meaningful reforms for the police.

According to Axios, Obama stated: "You lost a big audience the minute you say it, which makes it a lot less likely that you're actually going to get the changes you want done. The key is deciding, do you want to actually get something done, or do you want to feel good among the people you already agree with?"

Obama’s remarks echo comments made by other top Democrats who consider the phrase to be damaging to their party.

Last month, House Majority Whip James Clyburn told NBC News’ Meet the Press that he believed the phrase was detrimental to some Democratic candidates, like Rep. Joe Cunningham who lost to Rep.-elect Nancy Mace.

Obama’s three-part Snapchat interview is part of his press tour for the first volume of his memoir A Promised Land. Parts of the interview will be made available on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Obama also stated that President Trump made gains among young Black men in the election.

He said, “I think men generally are more susceptible to public figures who act tough, try to project a stereotypical macho style. I don't think Black men are immune to that any more than white or Hispanic men are.”

He also supported the concept that younger voices in politics need to be amplified, and commented on Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s speech at the Democratic National Convention.

"One thing I will say about the Democratic Party is that promoting young people is really important," he said. "And I think that there have been times where we stick so long with the same old folks and don't make room for new voices.”

Sources: America Now