Newly Uncovered Photo Of Joe And Hunter Biden Turns Heads Over Person They're Meeting With

Fresh controversy surrounds the Biden family as recently uncovered photos reveal Hunter Biden meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and other high-ranking officials during Joe Biden's tenure as vice president under the Obama administration.

These images come at a time when Hunter Biden has already faced significant legal troubles. Earlier this year, he was convicted of unlawfully obtaining a firearm and failing to pay more than $1.4 million in taxes between 2016 and 2019. Despite President Joe Biden's previous assurances that he would not use his position to benefit his family, the president issued a full and unconditional pardon for his son on December 1.

Photo Credit: CBS Evening News/Youtube

Photo Credit: CBS Evening News/Youtube

The sweeping pardon not only absolved Hunter of these convictions but extended to any potential offenses he may have committed from January 1, 2014, through December 1, 2024. This decision has sparked fierce backlash, particularly from GOP lawmakers and conservative watchdog groups, who accuse the Biden family of engaging in corruption and influence-peddling.

The newly released photos offer another layer to the ongoing scrutiny. Captured during a 2013 trip to Beijing, they show then-Vice President Joe Biden introducing Hunter to prominent Chinese figures, including President Xi Jinping and then-Vice President Li Yuanchao. Other images depict Hunter alongside his business associates from BHR Partners, a Chinese investment firm linked to his overseas dealings.

Photo Credit: CBS Evening News/Youtube

Photo Credit: CBS Evening News/Youtube

Critics argue these images further highlight how Hunter leveraged his father’s political position for personal financial gain. Michael Ding, counsel for America First Legal, expressed his concerns, stating:

"Even as President Biden pardons Hunter for any wrongdoing stretching back a decade, mounting evidence continues to reveal how his family exploited Joe Biden's long public career for private enrichment. We at America First Legal remain committed to uncovering the full extent of this corruption."

Photo Credit: Libs of Tiktok/X

Photo Credit: Libs of Tiktok/X

Arizona Congressman Andy Biggs also weighed in, writing on X (formerly Twitter):

"Joe’s pardon of Hunter doesn’t absolve Congress from investigating the Biden Crime Family Syndicate. Hunter’s pardon effectively removes his Fifth Amendment protections, and we must ensure he testifies under oath. The truth cannot remain hidden forever."

Photo Credit: Libs of Tiktok/X

Photo Credit: Libs of Tiktok/X

Republican lawmakers have signaled that investigations into Hunter Biden’s alleged criminal activities will persist. With the possibility of Donald Trump returning to the White House, many believe the GOP will intensify its efforts to uncover what they allege is a web of corruption involving the Biden family.

As these revelations unfold, questions about transparency, accountability, and the ethical standards of public officials remain at the forefront of the national conversation.

Sources: Newsweek

