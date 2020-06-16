New Book Claims Donald And Melania Trump's Marriage Has 'Warmed Up Again'

In her upcoming biography about Melania Trump, Mary Jordan – Pulitzer Prize–winning Washington Post reporter – claims that Melania’s marriage to Donald Trump has been warming up again.

Jordan’s book, The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump, is a play on the title of Trump’s 1987 memoir, The Art of the Deal.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The book, set to be released on June 16, was reviewed by the Post.

The book states that Melania took her time moving into the White House after Trump’s win in the 2016 election. While Melania maintained that her reason for remaining in Manhattan was to ensure that Barron’s school year was not interrupted, Jordan claims that Melania delayed her arrival so that she could renegotiate her prenuptial agreement with the president.

Jordan maintains that according to three individuals close to Trump, Melania was looking to secure Barron’s future by renegotiating the prenup. Jordan also claims that Melania wanted Barron to receive the same treatment as Trump’s three oldest children.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Jordan writes that Melania was unaware of Trump’s sexual misconduct allegations, and that her lengthy marriage gave her bargaining power for the renegotiation.

She also writes that at least one of Trump’s oldest children asked Melania to move to Washington because she had the ability to calm down her husband.

However, Melania’s chief of staff, Stephanie Grisham, maintained that Jordan’s book was inaccurate. "Yet another book about Mrs. Trump with false information and sources. This book belongs in the fiction genre," she told Newsweek.

The 286-page book has over 100 interviews, and claims that Melania is as much of a mythmaker as Trump. Jordan writes that many of Melania’s claims, including her University of Ljubljana bachelor’s degree and her ability to speak five languages, have been contradicted by her former Slovenian classmates, New York photographers, and others who know her.

Jordan writes: "They are both fighters and survivors and prize loyalty over almost all else.... Neither the very public Trump nor the very private Melania has many close friends. Their loner instincts filter into their own marriage."

The book also includes an interview with Roger Stone, Trump’s associate. Stone maintains that Melania was the one who ultimately pushed Trump to run for president, and that she majorly influenced Trump’s decision to pick Mike Pence as his running mate.

The book states: "She believed that he would be content in a number-two spot and not gun for the top job. which was something she could not say about the other two [vice presidential candidates]."

According to Jordan, after the prenup was renegotiated, Melania’s mood changed, and she is now encouraging her husband’s re-election bid.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Google