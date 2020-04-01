Michigan Governor Turns Heads With Outfit Choice, Opens Speech By Responding To Critics

During her second State of the State address, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was did not mince her words when she called out fashion critics.

She said, “Everyone is looking fantastic tonight. But this year I want to get one thing straight: This is not the red carpet. Focus on the substance of my speech. It's about issues not appearances.”

This was in reference to the lewd remarks she received in 2019 after her State of the State address.

This year, she had a black leather jacket over a black and red print dress and accessorized the look with a necklace shaped like the state of Michigan.

She highlighted the double standard applied to female politicians regarding their outfits while male politicians are never critiqued.

She tweeted: “I don’t care how distracting Sen. Shirkey’s outfit is, cut him a break,” referring to Sen. Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, who had worn a light blue shirt and yellow tie.

