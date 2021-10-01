Michelle Obama Turns Heads With Outfit At Presidential Center Groundbreaking Ceremony

Former first couple Barack and Michelle Obama broke ground on the Obama President Center in Chicago yesterday, getting their hands dirty as they shoveled a bit of land to celebrate the commencement of the building project.

They spoke to the crowd and listened to speeches from local educators during the ceremony.

“When it came time to decide where we’d build the Obama Presidential Center, Barack and I knew the South Side of Chicago was where we wanted it to be. This investment will help make the neighborhood we call home a destination for the entire world. But more importantly, it will be a vital resource for the people who live here,” Michelle captioned an Instagram post.

For the occasion, she donned a doubled-up silk set with a robe-style green top and coordinating trousers.

Her shoes were hidden from sight, but Michelle was wearing a significant piece of jewelry. The former first lady rocked ByChari layered necklaces, a brand that may sound familiar to those who follow Michelle’s fashion choices.

This is because Michelle rocked the female and Black-owned brand’s “Vote” necklace during the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

In addition to her endless charitable actions and positive influences, Michelle was a style icon during her eight years in the White House.

Her personal style is an eclectic mix of everything, from J.Crew shoes and accessories to the standout glimmering Balenciaga boots she wore during her 2018 interview with Sarah Jessica Parker.

Sources: Yahoo