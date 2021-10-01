October 1, 2021
Publish date:

Michelle Obama Turns Heads With Outfit At Presidential Center Groundbreaking Ceremony

Author:
Photo Credit: Twitter/George Robert

Photo Credit: Twitter/George Robert

Former first couple Barack and Michelle Obama broke ground on the Obama President Center in Chicago yesterday, getting their hands dirty as they shoveled a bit of land to celebrate the commencement of the building project.

They spoke to the crowd and listened to speeches from local educators during the ceremony.

Photo Credit: Twitter/First Lady Amy Eshleman

Photo Credit: Twitter/First Lady Amy Eshleman

“When it came time to decide where we’d build the Obama Presidential Center, Barack and I knew the South Side of Chicago was where we wanted it to be. This investment will help make the neighborhood we call home a destination for the entire world. But more importantly, it will be a vital resource for the people who live here,” Michelle captioned an Instagram post.

For the occasion, she donned a doubled-up silk set with a robe-style green top and coordinating trousers.

Photo Credit: Twitter/First Lady Amy Eshleman

Photo Credit: Twitter/First Lady Amy Eshleman

Her shoes were hidden from sight, but Michelle was wearing a significant piece of jewelry. The former first lady rocked ByChari layered necklaces, a brand that may sound familiar to those who follow Michelle’s fashion choices.

This is because Michelle rocked the female and Black-owned brand’s “Vote” necklace during the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Photo Credit: Twitter/George Robert

Photo Credit: Twitter/George Robert

In addition to her endless charitable actions and positive influences, Michelle was a style icon during her eight years in the White House.

Her personal style is an eclectic mix of everything, from J.Crew shoes and accessories to the standout glimmering Balenciaga boots she wore during her 2018 interview with Sarah Jessica Parker.

Sources: Yahoo

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

obama
Politics

Michelle Obama Turns Heads With Outfit At Presidential Center Groundbreaking Ceremony

dormitory
Society

University Faces Backlash For Offering Dormitory Housing Exclusively For Black Students

mayor
Society

Mayor Sees Assignments School Gave To Students, Tells School Board: 'Resign Or You Will Be Charged'

convict
Society

Convict Deemed 'Too Old To Be A Threat' Gets Released, Commits Almost Identical Crime Again

carjacker
Society

Armed Carjacker Dies While Fleeing Police, Mom Demands Answers: 'He Was Not A Criminal'

panhandler
Society

Officer Thinks About Writing Panhandler A Ticket, Tells Him To Get Into His Cruiser Instead

grandpa
Society

Desperate Grandpa Rushes To Walmart With Cash In Hand, Employee Refuses His Request

police
Society

Girl Calls Police Over Dad's Punishment For 'Breaking The Law', Doesn't Go According To Plan