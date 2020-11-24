Michelle Obama Rips President Trump On Instagram, Claims His Lies Put Her Family 'In Danger'

On Monday, former first lady Michelle Obama posted a lengthy Instagram caption slamming President Donald Trump for refusing to concede following his loss in the presidential election.

She called for a peaceful transfer of power, and recalled how she and former president Barrack Obama welcomed the Trumps to the White House despite years of Trump insisting that Barrack was not born in the United States, claiming that he was an illegitimate leader.

The post read: "Donald Trump had spread racist lies about my husband that put my family in danger. But I knew that, for the sake of the country, I had to find the strength and maturity to put my anger aside. I knew in my heart it was the right thing to do because our democracy is so much bigger than anybody's ego."

She slammed Trump and his allies for impeding the transfer of power, with Biden’s team being denied access to various things, including classified information and federal office spaces as Biden prepares to take office on January 20.

The post continued: "This isn't a game. So I want to urge all Americans, especially our nation's leaders, regardless of party, to honor the electoral process and do your part to encourage a smooth transition of power, just as sitting presidents have done throughout our history."

This was one of Michelle’s fervent criticisms of Trump to date, as her convention speech over the summer had been more about preserving democracy as opposed to slamming Trump.

She wrote in the post: "Our love of country requires us to respect the results of an election even when we don't like them or wish it had gone differently the presidency doesn't belong to any one individual or any one party. To pretend that it does, to play along with these groundless conspiracy theories whether personal or for political gain is to put our country's health and security in danger."

