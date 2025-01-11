Melania’s Outfit At Carter Funeral Turns Heads After People Spot Small Detail

While most attendees at former President Jimmy Carter’s funeral opted for classic, understated looks, one outfit stood out — and it belonged to former First Lady Melania Trump. In a sea of black suits and solemn expressions, Melania’s choice of an oversized white collar on her Valentino coat became the unexpected talk of the event.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Known for her polished, tailored style, Melania typically favors high-end European brands like Dior and Dolce & Gabbana. But this time, she wore a striking black coat featuring an exaggerated white collar adorned with Renaissance-style images of a kissing couple. The piece hails from a 2019 collaboration between Valentino’s Pierpaolo Piccioli and Japanese designer Jun Takahashi of Undercover. The dramatic collar had social media buzzing, leaving many to wonder: What exactly was she trying to say?

Unlike other First Ladies, Melania has rarely used fashion to make overt political statements. Her wardrobe has traditionally leaned toward timeless, feminine silhouettes, with an emphasis on impeccable tailoring. Think more European royalty than bold, experimental risk-taker. But when she has made a statement through her clothes, it hasn’t always gone over well.

One of the most infamous examples? The "I Really Don’t Care, Do U?" jacket she wore in 2018 while spending time with a migrant children’s shelter. The jacket's message was widely criticized, interpreted by many as insensitive given the context. In her memoir, Melania claimed the jacket was directed at the media, not the children. However, her former press secretary, Stephanie Grisham, alleged that it was Donald Trump who spun the message as a jab at the press. Either way, the move remains one of Melania’s most controversial fashion moments.

So, what about this outfit? Could the Renaissance imagery on her funeral coat be hinting at themes of love and unity? It’s unlikely. Her reserved demeanor at the service — sitting next to her husband as he shared a lighthearted moment with Barack Obama — suggested otherwise. Her expression seemed to say, "I’d rather be anywhere else."

Some have speculated that the bold fashion choice signals a new era for Melania — perhaps she plans to take more risks if she finds herself back in the White House. Others believe it’s simply a case of shopping her closet and picking something unique without giving it much thought.

Melania’s style has often stood in stark contrast to her predecessors. Michelle Obama frequently championed lesser-known American designers and mixed high fashion with accessible brands like J.Crew. Jill Biden has followed a similar approach, although she’s known for adding playful touches, like wearing clothing with messages such as "Vote."

In contrast, Melania’s approach has been more about maintaining an image of elegance and perfection, with every outfit meticulously tailored and not a hair out of place. Her look at Carter’s funeral, however, was far from subtle. The oversized collar drew immediate attention — and raised eyebrows.

While it’s hard to know the exact intent behind her choice, one thing is clear: Melania Trump knows how to keep people guessing. Whether her look was a fashion statement, a symbolic message, or simply an artistic touch, the former First Lady once again managed to spark debate without saying a word. And as history shows, with Melania, the true meaning behind her style choices is often left to interpretation.

Sources: The Cut