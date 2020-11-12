Melania's Hair Stylist 'Reveals' What She's Like With President Trump Behind The Scenes

Celebrity hairstylist Lino Carbosiero, Melania Trump’s hairstylist, revealed that Melania has a "completely different side to her" and that she and Donald have a sweet "bond" with each another.

Carbosiero appeared on Lorraine, and stated that Melania was “so nice” behind the scene.

Lorraine asked him: "We see this woman and the persona is frozen faced, really miserable, doesn't want to be there and isn't particularly happy looking. But you know someone different?"

"I see a completely different side to what people try and say about her," Carbosiero responded. "She's so warm and considerate. My assistants that I take with me, she constantly asks them if they're ok and if they want anything to drink. She's so nice, it's unbelievable. She'll hug you... if you speak to any of her team, they love her - they love him, actually.”

"They're so nice behind the scenes. When you're working with someone at 5, 6 in the morning where there's no cameras, there's no show, what's lovely is that we see them in natural state,” he continued. "That's when you see them in the raw state and you get a really good understanding of what they're really like."

Lorraine stated that Melania’s warmth is not really evident, and Carbosiero stated: "I see how that can come across because they're so guarded because everyone is always trying to be so judgmental towards anybody in the limelight. They're judged so much that it makes them a little reserved but privately she's really funny, she's intelligent and most of all she's respectful. She's just a lovely person - she really is."

When asked about Melania’s relationship with her husband, Carbosiero replied: "They have a cheekiness together, very loving... they really have this little bond, it's sweet actually."

He added that both Donald and Melania take an interest in the assistants, stating: "That's a big thing because many celebrities and famous people don't."

Sources: America Now