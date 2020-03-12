Melania Tweets About Progress On White House Project, Faces Backlash Online

Melania Trump took to Twitter to celebrate her new project at the White House, writing: “I am excited to share the progress of the Tennis Pavillion at @WhiteHouse. Thank you to the talented team for their hard work and dedication.”

She added pictures to the post, and one showed her in a hard hat looking over what appeared to be architectural plans. The tennis pavilion, to be located on the South Lawn, will serve as a “place to gather and spend leisure time for First Families.” According to The White House, no taxpayer funds will be used on the project.

Melania’s tweet drew tremendous criticism, with some people writing:

“This is the most extraordinary thing to tweet in the midst of an epidemic. You really are amazingly out of touch with real live people.”

“Tennis anyone? We’re in a pandemic and she’s working on a tennis court. Can these people be any more out of touch with regular people? Face with rolling eyes.”

“How about setting up a medical pavilion where work can be done on getting out the vaccines for Coronavirus? BeBest. Tennis won’t wipe out this virus that is affecting so many.”

“Work? We barely see you doing anything. Your BeBest is a joke considering the @POTUS is the worst offender. Why does the White House need a tennis pavilion? Obviously your husband is not physically active except for golf which is not exactly exhausting.”

“We have been. We’ve been doing that while you’ve been dressing up in costumes, flashing your ‘assets’ at Independence Day functions and double billing the American taxpayers. Do the country a real service and get some mental health care for your senile husband.”

One user compared her to Marie Antoinette, who renovated the Palace of Versailles as the commoners suffered: “Even Marie Antoinette would NOT have built private tennis courts during the outbreak of a plague! #BeBest #coronavirus.”

Former movie star Mia Farrow also said her piece: “29 people were killed by a tornado in Tennessee, the world is shuddering as a pandemic expands and what is a tennis pavilion?”

However, some defended Melania, with one person writing: “As I read all the responses from you nasty trolls, I realize that you all lead such empty, selfish lives you could not possibly give a positive response if you wanted to. Empty ppl respond the way you do. Melanie is one of the very best @FLOTUS this nation has ever had.”

At some point, Melania decided that enough was enough.

She tweeted: “I encourage everyone who chooses to be negative & question my work at the @WhiteHouse to take time and contribute something good & productive in their own communities. #BeBest.”

