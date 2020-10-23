Melania Trump Has 'Uncomfortable' Moment With Donald Trump After First Debate - Opposing Views

Melania Trump Has 'Uncomfortable' Moment With Donald Trump After First Debate

Photo Credit: The Hill

As Melania Trump made her way to her husband after the presidential debate, all eyes were on her.

Social media was already filled with comments about her outfit, a $5070 Dolce & Gabbana suit paired with $1055 Christian Louboutin heels.

However, it was Melania and Trump’s greeting that had social media on fire. The couple didn't embrace, and Trump barely looked at his wife as she approached him.

In contrast, candidate Joe Biden greeted his wife Jill by embracing her in a hug.

Many social media users commented that Melania and Trump looked "uncomfortable and awkward".

"Did anyone else notice the 'coldness' in the way #MelaniaTrump greeted her husband vs the warmth and embracing hug #JillBiden greeted her husband with? There's no love there and she stands up there putting on a fake smile. So cringe-worthy," one person wrote.

Others praised Melania’s outfit, writing that she looked "polished and structured" in the suit. Jill Biden was in an outfit she had been previously pictured in in October 2017 while attending a fundraising event in New York City with her husband.

While both Melania and Jill had masks on during the debate, Melania took hers off before greeting her husband.

Ivanka and Tiffany Trump were also present, and so were Eric Trump Jr.'s wife Lara, and Don Jr.'s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle.

They were pictured together before the event, with Ivanka posting a selfie with Melania on Twitter.

Ivanka was wearing a $4875 Gabriela Hearst suit, holding a Chanel handbag.

On Sunday, Jill Biden told CNN that her husband was ready for Trump ahead of the opening debate.

"One of the things I'm excited for is when the American people see Joe Biden up there on stage, they're going to see what a president looks like," Jill stated. "Someone who is calm, steady, strong, resilient."

