Melania Trump Fuels Divorce Rumors After Photos From Donald's 75th Birthday Surface Online

On Monday, former president Donald Trump had a relaxed birthday dinner at the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Donald Trump Jr. posted pictures of the dinner on his Instagram page, revealing a key family member missing from the event.

Present at the celebration were Donald Jr.’s girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle, former NFL star Herschel Walker, Indiana congressman Jim Banks and Colorado congresswoman Lauren Boebert. However, Melania was not present at the dinner.

Ex-wife Ivana Trump told People that "Donald hates his birthdays,” and a source revealed to the magazine that Melania "keeps her own schedule and leads her own life" separate from her husband.

However, writer Kristyn Burtt stated that there was no need to worry about the couple's marriage following Melania’s absence.

"The couple has very different hobbies and seems to prefer their independent activities, but no one should read too much into her absence," she said. "This shouldn’t be seen as a sign that there is trouble in their marriage."

The only family members present at Trump’s 75th birthday celebration were Donald Jr. and Guilfoyle.

Eric and Lara Trump sent their father happy birthday wishes on social media, and daughter Ivanka Trump was also missing from the dinner.

The source also stated that Melania has plans to travel often "from New York and New Jersey to Florida," and only sees her husband when their schedules allow.

