Melania Trump Faces Backlash Over Inauguration Outfit

Melania Trump’s latest inauguration day look has sparked a wave of online chatter, with many comparing her bold fashion choice to none other than Michael Jackson’s legendary “Smooth Criminal” era.

The former first lady stunned in a sleek navy coat paired with a flat-brimmed navy hat featuring an ivory stripe. While undeniably chic, the ensemble quickly became a talking point on social media, with some users drawing humorous parallels to the late pop icon’s iconic style.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

One user on X (formerly Twitter) quipped, “Is it just me, or is Melania hinting at Donald Trump being a ‘smooth criminal’ with this outfit?” Another chimed in with, “She looks like Michael Jackson’s ‘Smooth Criminal’ character but dressed for a funeral.”

Not all comments leaned into humor or criticism. Many praised Melania’s look as a standout moment in fashion. “Melania is channeling Michael Jackson, and she’s absolutely killing it!” one user wrote. Another remarked, “This is ‘Smooth Criminal’ reimagined with pure class. Melania nailed it.”

Fashion experts also weighed in on the former first lady’s choice. Women’s Wear Daily described her look as an “all-American ensemble” designed by Adam Lippes. The choice marked a noticeable shift for Melania, who often gravitates toward European fashion houses. For instance, during her husband’s election night victory, she chose a Christian Dior design.

The Trump family’s fashion choices didn’t stop with Melania. Former President Donald Trump also broke from his usual sartorial tradition. Known for his signature red ties, Trump surprised many by opting for a purple tie—a notable departure from his standard red or occasional blue accessories.

This isn’t the first time Melania’s inauguration wardrobe has made headlines. Back in 2017, for her husband’s first inauguration, she donned a powder-blue Ralph Lauren dress and coat ensemble that many likened to the timeless elegance of Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis.

In the weeks following Election Day, the 54-year-old has embraced a wardrobe defined by neutral tones, signaling a shift toward understated sophistication. According to the New York Post, this trend aligns with Melania’s penchant for refined and polished fashion.

Melania’s latest inauguration day look serves as yet another example of her ability to command attention with her sartorial choices. Whether sparking comparisons to pop culture icons or earning applause for her elegant style, she continues to be a figure of intrigue in the fashion world.

While opinions may vary, one thing remains clear: Melania Trump knows how to make a statement, both on and off the political stage.

Sources: Daily Beast