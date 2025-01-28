Melania Sparks Controversy For Wearing This Outfit While Visiting Hurricane Victims

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump made a heartfelt visit to North Carolina on Friday to meet with communities devastated by last year’s Hurricane Helene.

The powerful storm, which struck in September, tore through the Gulf Coast and left a trail of destruction in North Carolina’s mountainous regions. Asheville was hit particularly hard, suffering record-breaking flooding, widespread power outages, and extensive damage. Tragically, the hurricane claimed 104 lives across the state.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

During their visit, the Trumps toured the areas hardest hit by the storm, offering support and bringing attention to the recovery efforts still underway.

Melania Trump dressed for the occasion in practical yet stylish attire. She wore a $995 Leonard Puffer Coat by Rag & Bone, an army-green jacket that paired seamlessly with black skinny jeans, combat boots, a beanie, and aviator sunglasses. However, her choice of outerwear drew comparisons to a controversial outfit she wore during a 2018 trip to a migrant detention center.

That outfit, an army-green jacket with the message “I really don’t care. Do U?” emblazoned on the back, sparked widespread criticism for perceived insensitivity. At the time, many interpreted the message as directed at the migrants she was visiting.

In her memoir, Melania, the former first lady addressed the controversy, clarifying that the jacket was never meant to insult the migrants. Instead, she said it was aimed at media outlets relying on “anonymously sourced reporting” to spread false narratives.

“I was determined not to let the media’s false stories affect my mission to help children and families,” Melania wrote. “To emphasize my point, I chose to wear that jacket while boarding the plane. It became famous, but my intentions were misinterpreted.”

Despite her explanation, Melania has often expressed frustration over the public’s fixation on her fashion choices. During a trip to Africa in 2018, she told reporters she wished people would focus more on her actions than her wardrobe.

However, Kate Bennett, author of Free, Melania, argued that the former first lady often uses fashion as a deliberate means of communication. “Even if she says she doesn’t want people to focus on her clothing, Melania often sends strong messages through what she wears,” Bennett told CNN. “It’s a way of saying, ‘I’m serious, let’s get to work.’”

As the Trumps visited Asheville, their presence served as a reminder of the ongoing challenges in rebuilding after natural disasters. While Melania’s outfit sparked conversations about her past, the focus of the visit remained on the resilience of North Carolina’s communities and the importance of recovery efforts.

Sources: Irish Star