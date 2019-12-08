Melania Faces Backlash Over 'Controversial' Design On Her Outfit At 9/11 Memorial

US President Donald Trump and his wife, the First Lady Melania Trump posted a photo last Wednesday on Twitter on the memorial of the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks at Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County, Pennsylvania, along with the caption: “We will never forget 9.11.01."

But that aside, social media users began criticizing the First Lady’s dress coat instead and said that the embroidery stitching of her custom navy blue Herve Pierre coat looks oddly strikingly similar to the skyscraper of the World Trade Center being hit by aircraft.

Many users also noticed that the First Lady wore the same outfit again this for years’ tribute.

Albeit the First Lady has been previously photographed in all angles wearing the dress from the last year’s tribute visit in Pennsylvania, the dress just recently gained controversy this year, prompting a backlash from the masses where the White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham calls the outrage utterly “ridiculous.”

Ashley Spivey, a former Bachelor contestant, was one of the first who drew flak over Melania’s outfit.

She tweeted: “I'm sure I’m not the first one to spot this but who in the world thought it was a good idea for Melania to wear this coat in the 9/11 photo, it legit looks like an object is flying into a tower or the Washington Monument.”

Another user, Abe Caldwell added: “Is...is that a plane crashing into one of the twin towers in the back of Melania’s coat?!?”

“Melania wears a coat in [their] 911 post that literally looks like a plane flew into a tower. Did they fire all the stylists too or is Melania just the biggest troll ever??” another one said.

Despite the outrage, a few users liked Melania’s outfit, where one even commented “Melania‘s jacket has the Washington monument stitching with a button flap on lower back. Very cool coat.”

