Media Allegedly Praises Kamala Harris' Shoe Choice After 'Trashing' Same Look On Melania

While the media praised Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris for her Timberland boots look on Wednesday, First Lady Melania Trump has always been slammed for the same look.

Harris was seen in the boots as she surveyed the damage caused by the California wildfires. The look sparked tons of compliments on Twitter and glowing media headlines.

Women For Trump co-founder Amy Kremer pointed the media’s harsh statements towards the first lady when she wore Timberlands, and shared two headlines from Yahoo News, comparing the one on Wednesday "Kamala Harris may have made Timberland boots cool again" to another one from December 2018 "Melania Trump gets mocked for wearing Timberland boots while visiting the troops."

"I’ve never see such media bias in my life... Over #timberland boots! Freaking shoes people. Shoes!" Kremer wrote.

A headline on USA Today read, "Timbs and Converse? Kamala Harris sports boots after wearing Chuck Taylor All-Stars" while its headline on the first lady read, "Work boots and white jeans? Melania Trump's outfits still missing the mark."

Kremer shared Marie Claire’s headline, "Kamala Harris Wears Her Timberlands, Gets Sh-t Done," and Teen Vogue’s headline in 2017 which read, "Melania Trump's Puerto Rico outfit and heels spark backlash."

"It’s no wonder the American people don’t trust the media," Kremer stated. "I know this isn’t really about the boots. But the boots show the extreme #mediabias. The media will go to any length to push their own agenda. This is disgusting. As I said in an earlier tweet, it’s no wonder Americans don’t trust them."

This isn't the first time that Harris has been praised for her fashion choices. A report by The Washington Post earlier this month highlighted Harris’ Chuck Taylor All-Stars look during her visit to Milwaukee.

"By Tuesday morning, videos by two reporters witnessing her arrival had been viewed nearly 8 million times on Twitter," Post reporter Chelsea Janes wrote, "for comparison’s sake, more than four times the attention the campaign’s biggest planned video event, a conversation between Joe Biden and Barack Obama, had received on both Twitter and YouTube combined."

In the article headlined "Kamala D. Harris goes viral — for her shoe choice," Janes wrote, "At this point in a presidential campaign, every move is calculated, often to convey a sense of youth and energy and fitness to reassure voters of a candidate’s ability to handle the rigors of running the country, or helping to do so."

Sources: America Now