Matthew McConaughey Responds To Rumors He's Running For Political Office

This week, actor Matthew McConaughey made news after stating that there was a possibility he would run for political office in the future.

He made his statements during an interview with conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.

Part of the conversation went as follows:

HEWITT: … you’re kind of center-right in the view of people, you could be governor of Texas. Are you ever going to run for anything?

MCCONAUGHEY: I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me. I would say this. Look, politics seems to be a broken business to me right now. And when politics redefines its purpose, I could be a hell of a lot more interested.

The statements were well received online, since McConaughey is generally well liked as he has not made inflammatory comments in the past, and has avoided being involved in politics.

However, statements he made in 2018 could be problematic for the actor if he tries running for office in Texas.

He talked about the Second Amendment during a rally by the anti-gun group March For Our Lives in Austin, Texas, stating that gun owners needed to “take one for the team” by giving up some of their gun rights, including the ownership of semi-automatic long guns and magazines which have the ability to carry “infinite” of ammunition.

He stated: “One, let’s ban the assault weapons for civilians. This is a no-brainer. And to my friends out there, that are responsible owners of these assault weapons that they use for recreation, please let’s take one for the team and set it down.”

In an interview with The Associated Press the following month, he stated that many people in the gun control movement were for “no guns” and that the movement’s goals would not be achieved if their ideology moved further left.

He stated that banning semi-automatic rifles and seeking to ban mythical “unlimited magazines” was “right on the money.”

He added that that his views on guns were based on his life, as he grew up hunting and learned to respect the tool.

Following his interview with Hewitt, he seemed to slightly back track his comments by stating that he had no plans to run for governor in Texas “right now.”

