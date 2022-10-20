Karen Bass Faces Backlash After ‘Insulting’ Latino Democratic Club During Debate With Rick Caruso

During the second LA mayoral debate, Congresswoman Karen Bass threw more accusations at developer Rick Caruso, this time claiming he was lying about being a Democrat.

"The largest Latino Democratic club, one of the largest in the country, endorsed me," Caruso responded, to which Bass retorted: "How much did you pay for it?"

"Oh, are you insulting Avance?" Caruso asked.

Bass simply responded, "Yeah."

Avance took offence with the accusation, and the president of the democratic club joined Caruso in demanding an apology from Bass.

President of the Avance Democratic Club, Nilza Serrano, stated: "Congresswoman Bass deliberately insulted us last night, in last night's mayoral debate. She insinuated that our club was for sale and somehow our endorsement illegitimate. I'm here to say that every candidate who seeks our endorsement plays by the same rules."

"Congresswoman Bass needs to take accountability for the disrespect she's shown to the Latino community," Caruso added.

Bass honored the club’s demand, saying in part, "accountability and transparency starts with me, and when I make a mistake, I own it. I shouldn't have said what I said. I sincerely apologize to Avance and its membership."

Bass admitted that she knew about some of Scientology’s controversial behavior before her 2010 speech, which is featured in a Caruso campaign ad.

"I certainly knew of some of Scientology's abuses. I didn't know depth of them. I learned it later," she said, adding that other politicians also attended the event.

She expressed regret giving that speech, and the debate shifted to the most important issue, the homeless crisis.

"We do need shelter beds, but he doesn't have a plan for after shelter beds. You have to build shelter beds, then you have to move people into permanent supportive housing and address why they were unhoused. His plan to me is actually a throwback to the past," Bass said of Caruso.

Caruso stated: "She said the federal government should reduce older regulations. You're a powerful woman in Congress. Why didn't you do that? Because it was so over regulated, we sent back $150 million."