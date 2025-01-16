Kamala Harris Shares Photo Of Carter Funeral, Sparks Outrage After People Notice Small Detail

A tribute photo shared by Vice President Kamala Harris honoring the late President Jimmy Carter has drawn significant attention online — not for what it included, but for what it left out.

The image, posted to Harris’ official social media accounts over the weekend, shows her standing alongside President Joe Biden and former presidents Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama. The group is seen solemnly placing their hands over their hearts during the funeral service at Washington National Cathedral.

But noticeably missing from the post? Former President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, who also attended the funeral and were seated next to the Obamas during the service. The cropped photo quickly sparked conversation across social media, with many speculating whether the omission was intentional.

"President Jimmy Carter loved our country. He lived his faith, served the people, and left the world better than he found it," Harris wrote. "President Carter’s many contributions will echo for generations to come."

While Harris made no mention of Trump in her post, users on Instagram were quick to spot his absence.

“Best photo crop of the decade,” one commenter wrote, referencing the edit.

“I immediately laughed when I saw this image. I love a good cropped photo,” another user chimed in.

Adding to the controversy, the Carter Center — the charitable organization founded by Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter in 1982 — also shared a series of funeral photos on X (formerly Twitter) that did not feature the Trumps, despite both attending the service.

The omission has sparked debate over whether it was a simple oversight or a deliberate decision, especially given the contentious political rivalry between Trump and Harris. The two faced off in the 2024 election, with Harris running as Biden’s vice president against Trump in his third presidential bid.

The funeral service, held last Thursday, was attended by all five living former U.S. presidents — Biden, Trump, Clinton, Bush, and Obama — as well as several former vice presidents. Notable attendees included Mike Pence and incoming Vice President JD Vance.

First lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff were also present, along with several former first ladies. However, one absence that raised eyebrows was Michelle Obama, whose office did not provide an explanation for why she did not attend.

While the focus of the day was meant to honor the legacy of Jimmy Carter, the controversy surrounding Harris’ post has shifted the conversation online — proving that even in moments of unity, politics can’t stay out of the spotlight.

