Kamala Harris Faces Backlash For Passing Out Cookies Of Herself To Reporters

Vice President Kamala Harris was roasted on Twitter for handing out cookies made in her likeness to reporters who were traveling on the plane with her to meet the president of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei.

This was Harris’ first trip after she was appointed by President Biden to lead diplomatic efforts in the region amid the border crisis.

While in tail section of Air Force 2, Harris gave out the cookies which had been made to match her official White House portrait.

USA Today politics reporter Courtney Subramanian posted a picture of the cookies on social media, sparking backlash from Twitter users.

GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel took a dig at Harris, writing: "Handing out cookies with her face on them as the border crisis rages… The modern-day equivalent of ‘let them eat cake.’"

Rep. Guy Reschenthaler wrote: "[Harris] is passing out cookies to the press with her face on them while the cartel makes hundreds of millions of dollars smuggling drugs and children across the southern border. This is all possible thanks to the Biden/Harris Administration’s policies."

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh stated that handing out the cookies was extremely "disturbing behavior."

Republican congressional candidate and former Clinton aide Buzz Patterson tweeted: "As a former Military Aide during the Clinton administration, I never even imagined this level of narcissism. And, all on YOUR tax dollars America! Democrats, even you can’t be cool with this."

After Giammattei blamed the U.S. for the surge of migrants, Harris responded that handling the surge was a "shared priority" between the two countries.

Giammattei argued against the "root causes" rhetoric, stating that the two "are not on the same side of the coin" on the matter.

Instead, he blamed the surge on what he described as a more welcoming message to migrants by the Biden Administration.

Speaking to CBS News, Giammattei stated: "The message changed too: 'We're going to reunite families, we’re going to reunite children.' The very next day, the coyotes were here organizing groups of children to take them to the United States."

Sources: Fox News