Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
Publish date:

Jill Biden Turns Heads Over 'Inappropriate' Outfit While Departing Air Force One

Author:
Photo Credit: Google, Twitter/Christopher Proud Dem

Photo Credit: Google, Twitter/Christopher Proud Dem

Note: we are republishing this story in light of the First Lady's interview with Vogue where she said she was “surprised” at the constant scrutiny over her hair and clothes. More on this here: https://www.mytalk1071.com/jill-biden-surprised-at-scrutiny-over-her-hair-and-clothes/

While on Executive One Foxtrot, the First Lady's plane, Biden dressed up as a flight attendant, including donning a black wig and name tag reading "Jasmine."

Photo Credit: Google

Photo Credit: Google

This is not Biden’s first in-flight prank. In her memoir, she explained how she hid in an overhead bin on Air Force Two when her husband was vice president.

Photo Credit: Google

Photo Credit: Google

Amid the chaotic and busy day, Biden donned an unexpected outfit. She wore black heeled booties, black floral fishnet tights, a semi-pleated leather skirt, and a fitted black blazer.

Photo Credit: Twitter/Christopher Proud Dem

Photo Credit: Twitter/Christopher Proud Dem

As she promised during the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden has kept her full-time job as an English teacher following the inauguration. She is currently teaching three remote introductory English courses at Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA), according to a CBS News report. 

Sources: InStyle

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

jill
Politics

Jill Biden Turns Heads Over 'Inappropriate' Outfit While Departing Air Force One

driver
Society

4-Year-Old Walks 5 Blocks In Pouring Rain At 3 am, Tells Driver Her 'Need' After Boarding Bus

Unemployed Woman Living Off Government Benefits Has Special Request For Taxpayers Promo Image
Society

Woman Living Off Government Benefits Sparks Controversy With Special Request For Taxpayers

11-Year-Old Boy Opens Up About Why He Murdered 4-Year-Old In Cold Blood Promo Image
Society

11-Year-Old Boy Opens Up About Why He Murdered 4-Year-Old ‘In Cold Blood’

License Plate Contains Secret Message (Photo) Promo Image
Society

California License Plate With ‘Secret Message’ Turns Heads Online

bill
Society

Bill Cosby Under Fire Over The T-Shirt He Wore While Leaving Prison

melania
Politics

Melania Trump Fuels Divorce Rumors After Photos From Donald's 75th Birthday Surface Online

jill
Politics

Jill Biden Appears To Take A Swipe At Melania Trump After Wearing Jacket With Special Message