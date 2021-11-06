Jill Biden Turns Heads Over 'Inappropriate' Outfit While Departing Air Force One

Note: we are republishing this story in light of the First Lady's interview with Vogue where she said she was “surprised” at the constant scrutiny over her hair and clothes. More on this here: https://www.mytalk1071.com/jill-biden-surprised-at-scrutiny-over-her-hair-and-clothes/

While on Executive One Foxtrot, the First Lady's plane, Biden dressed up as a flight attendant, including donning a black wig and name tag reading "Jasmine."

This is not Biden’s first in-flight prank. In her memoir, she explained how she hid in an overhead bin on Air Force Two when her husband was vice president.

Amid the chaotic and busy day, Biden donned an unexpected outfit. She wore black heeled booties, black floral fishnet tights, a semi-pleated leather skirt, and a fitted black blazer.

As she promised during the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden has kept her full-time job as an English teacher following the inauguration. She is currently teaching three remote introductory English courses at Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA), according to a CBS News report.

Sources: InStyle