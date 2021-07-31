Jill Biden Turns Heads, Earns Praise Over Olympics Outfit

Dr. Jill Biden has earned praise for her re-imagination of the existing outfits in her wardrobe, choosing to wear her old fits instead of buying new ones for her short trip to Japan for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The first lady attended various games to cheer Team USA ahead of the July 23 opening ceremony, and was spotted in outfits that she had been photographed in before.

During the entire trip, she only wore one new outfit – the official Team USA Ralph Lauren outfit – to the basketball and swimming games on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

When she touched down in Tokyo, she was dressed in a red caped Narcisco Rodriguez dress, a dress she’d worn to the Florida vaccination center in June during her visit with Dr. Anthony Fauci.

When she arrived at the opening ceremony at the Japan National Stadium, she was in a white and black polka-dotted Brandon Maxwell dress, which she’d donned under her famous “Love” slogan jacket last month when visiting Boris Johnson at the G7 Summit in the UK.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

She accessorized the dress with a string of pearls, black Paul Andrew pumps and a matching Larroude clutch bag. The bag seemed to be the same one she was carrying at a meeting with the Queen in the UK.

The Ralph Lauren blazer, matching T-shirt and white trousers outfit earned her cheers from team USA, who began chanting “Dr. Jill Biden” as she made her way to her spot on the stands.

She visited a vaccination center in Hawaii after leaving Japan, where she was seen dressed in a lilac dress that seemed to be the same one she wore in June on a visit to a vaccination center in Harlem, New York.

The New York Times wrote: “[She] embodied the theme of the Olympics, which was billed as the greenest Games yet with the motto ‘Be better, together — For the planet and the people.’”

The first lady has an affinity for recycling her wardrobe, and during the first presidential debate in September 2020, she donned a bottle green silk dress designed by Gabriela Hearst.

The long-sleeved dress was made entirely of recycled materials and had tasselled detailing. Hearst, who aims to create “sustainable luxury” hailed Dr. Biden for wearing the outfit, and pointed out that she had worn the dress in New York at the fifth Annual Save The Children Illumination Gala in 2017.

“What a surprise and honor to see that at last night’s debate Dr Jill Biden repurposed a GH dress she wore three years ago,” Hearst stated on Instagram.

Sources: Independent