Jill Biden Appears To Take A Swipe At Melania Trump After Wearing Jacket With Special Message

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden seemed to be taking a dig at her predecessor with her unique outfit choice on Thursday as she appeared in Cornwall with President Joe Biden.

During a press conference, she was asked about the meaning of the word “Love,” which was emblazoned on the back of her jacket in rhinestones.

She responded: “Well, I think that we’re bringing love from America. This is a global conference and we’re trying to bring unity across the globe and I think that’s important right now, that people feel a sense of unity from all the countries and feel a sense of hope after this year of the pandemic.”

The message seemed to be a reference to Melania Trump’s controversial jacket, which had the message “I really don’t care. Do u?” The former first lady wore the jacket while visiting facilities housing migrant children in Texas.

Reportedly, Dr. Biden had little to no contact with Melania in the weeks and months leading up to President Biden’s inauguration in January. This was in part due to the former president’s efforts to block his election defeat and delay the new administration’s White House transition.

The Trumps did not participate in the traditional meeting and tour of the White House in January, a courtesy which Melania was accorded by former first lady Michelle Obama in 2017 despite their husbands’ bitter feud.

On Thursday, Dr. Biden met with Carrie Johnson, wife of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as their husbands held their own meeting ahead of the G7 summit.

