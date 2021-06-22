Jill Biden Appears To Take A Swipe At Melania Trump After Wearing Jacket With Special Message

Author:
Publish date:
Photo Credit: Associated Press

Photo Credit: Associated Press

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden seemed to be taking a dig at her predecessor with her unique outfit choice on Thursday as she appeared in Cornwall with President Joe Biden.

During a press conference, she was asked about the meaning of the word “Love,” which was emblazoned on the back of her jacket in rhinestones.

She responded: “Well, I think that we’re bringing love from America. This is a global conference and we’re trying to bring unity across the globe and I think that’s important right now, that people feel a sense of unity from all the countries and feel a sense of hope after this year of the pandemic.”

Photo Credit: Associated Press

Photo Credit: Associated Press

The message seemed to be a reference to Melania Trump’s controversial jacket, which had the message “I really don’t care. Do u?” The former first lady wore the jacket while visiting facilities housing migrant children in Texas.

Reportedly, Dr. Biden had little to no contact with Melania in the weeks and months leading up to President Biden’s inauguration in January. This was in part due to the former president’s efforts to block his election defeat and delay the new administration’s White House transition.

Photo Credit: Associated Press

Photo Credit: Associated Press

The Trumps did not participate in the traditional meeting and tour of the White House in January, a courtesy which Melania was accorded by former first lady Michelle Obama in 2017 despite their husbands’ bitter feud.

Photo Credit: Associated Press

Photo Credit: Associated Press

On Thursday, Dr. Biden met with Carrie Johnson, wife of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as their husbands held their own meeting ahead of the G7 summit.

Sources: Independent

Popular Video

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Social

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

Related Articles

melania
Politics

Melania Trump Fuels Divorce Rumors After Photos From Donald's 75th Birthday Surface Online

jill
Politics

Jill Biden Appears To Take A Swipe At Melania Trump After Wearing Jacket With Special Message

ivanka
Social

Ivanka Trump Shows Off Her Toned Figure While On A Stroll In Miami

walmart
Society

Walmart Takes Down 'Insensitive' Display After Shoppers Complain

tax
Society

Elderly Man Loses His Home Over $8.41 In Unpaid Property Tax

son
Society

Mom Claims IHOP Discriminated Against Her 3-Year-Old Son For Eating With His Feet

dreadlocks
Society

School Tells Teen He Won't Walk At Graduation Until His Hairstyle Complies With Dress Code

student
Society

Student Claims She Was Expelled After School Found Video Of Her In An 'Inappropriate' Sweater