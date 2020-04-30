Ivanka Slammed On Twitter For Suggesting Bored Americans Make Shadow Puppets

Ivanka Trump took to Twitter to help bored American find a way to pass time on Saturday. She tweeted: “Looking for a Saturday night activity? Try making shadow puppets from Henry Bursill's recently unearthed 1860's book of engraving...”

Her tweet received responses almost immediately, but she was in for a surprise. Instead of the various shadow puppets she had suggested, many commented with a shadow of them flipping the bird.

Someone took the joke a little further, replying with an image of President Trump as a puppet sitting on the lap of Vladimir Putin, the ventriloquist. The picture was captioned, “Speaking of puppets.”

One person captioned their middle finger response: “Oh look! I made a shadow puppet of a unicorn!”

Andrew Wortman commented with a photo-shopped image of Ivanka selling “designer body bags,” writing: “You are an insufferable vapid pit of nepotism and inhumanity.”

Another wrote: “The best part is that you didn't even include a link to where it is you can find this totally obscure book from 1860.”

“Vampires don't cast shadows,” someone else commented.

Another wrote: “This is my third cousin's Saturday night activities. He is busy telling families their loved ones didn't make it through your dad's pandemic.”

One added: “Shadow puppets? Like Jared, Bannon, Miller, Barr??”

Yet another wrote: “I thought your idea of a Saturday night activity was sipping wine at Bedminster while your dad goads the incels to bring guns and gather en masse to threaten democratically elected governors during the worst pandemic in 100 years.”

Last weekend, Ivanka came under fire after she ignored her own advice, which she had tweeted on March 30: “Those lucky enough to be in a position to stay at home, please, please do so. Each and every one of us plays a role in slowing the spread.”

More than a week later, she traveled more than 200 miles from her Washington D.C. home to New Jersey to celebrate Passover with her husband Jared Kushner and their three children on April 8 at the Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

A White House Official defended the family’s actions, telling NBC News: “Ivanka - with her immediate family - celebrated Passover at a closed down facility considered to be a family home. Her travel was no different than had she been traveling to/from work and the location was less populated than the surrounding area near her home in D.C. While at Bedminster she has been practicing social distancing and working remotely. Her travel was not commercial. She chose to spend a holiday in private with her family.”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Google, Twitter/Ivanka Trump, Twitter/Little Savage