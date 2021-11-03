Internet Erupts Over Melania's 'Awkward' Moment With Donald At World Series

A video posted online showed yet another awkward Trump moment, with Melania looking less than impressed with her husband during a World Series baseball game.

The former first couple attended Game 4 in Atlanta, Georgia, where the Atlanta Braves was batting it out against the Houston Astros at Truist Park.

Footage of the incident showed former president Donald Trump flashing a thumbs up sign, clapping, and smiling with Melania next to him.

However, when she turned away from her husband, Melania’s grin was immediately replaced by a grimace as she let out a sigh and turned back to the game.

The video was quickly uploaded on Twitter with the caption: “This is gold.”

The post quickly went viral, garnering thousands of likes and comments.

“As hard as she tries not to show it in public, on SO MANY occasions, she is so expressive in her OBVIOUS distaste for that man,” one comment read.

A second person stated that they “truly laughed out loud,” while others stated that they couldn’t stop replaying the video.

One person questioned how Melania didn’t realize she was on camera, with another person claiming that Melania “does this on such a regular basis and it’s so automatic for her that she can’t even control it anymore.”

This is not the first time the couple’s awkward moment has been caught on camera.

During Trump’s swearing-in ceremony, Melania smiled at her husband before completely dropped the smile, deeply frowning when he turned his back to her.

During the couple’s arrival to D.C., president-elect Trump reached for his wife’s hand, but she quickly grabbed his hand and dropped it away from her.

There have been numerous occasions where Melania has brushed away Trump’s affection, prompting intense speculation about their relationship, with many commentators predicting that they would split up after Trump left office.

Omarosa Manigault Newman published a book last year, in which she offered a behind-the-scenes look into the Trump administration, and the president’s marriage.

During her interview on Lorraine in October 2020, Omarosa stated: “It’s a very strange marriage. I’m very cautious to comment on the dynamics of a marriage because you never know what goes on behind closed doors. But I have known this couple since they were dating, they got married a year after The Apprentice aired. What I have observed in the last 17 years would make your head spin. Sometimes they like each other but sometimes she (Melania Trump) is repulsed by him.”

Sources: News.com.au