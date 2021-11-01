Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
Ilhan Omar Turns Heads After Sharing Photo Of Daughter Wearing 'Controversial' Necklace

Photo Credit: Google, Twitter/Ilhan Omar

Note: we are republishing this story amid a nationwide conversation about race and racial justice in America. 

Rep. Ilhan Omar tweeted a picture of her daughter, Isra Hirsi, wearing a necklace with the acronyms “FTP” and “BLM".

FTP is an acronym meaning “f– the police,” while BLM stands for “Black Lives Matter.”

“Our today doesn’t determine our tomorrow. Looking forward to what 2021 has in store for us,” Omar captioned the post.

Photo Credit: Twitter/Ilhan Omar

Following various responses raising concerns about the acronym “FTP,” Isra confirmed its meaning, and then mocked the commenters, writing: “BOO I’M SO SCARY!!!”

Some praised Isra in the comment section, with one mother writing that her child made and wears a bracelet with the acronym “ACAB,” which means “all cops are bastards.”

“My child got a rubber sheriff’s office bracelet at school and turned it inside out, wrote this, and wore it this way. (also should be a “b”, she’s dyslexic.) So scary!!” she wrote.

Photo Credit: Twitter/Ilhan Omar

This is not Isra’s first social media controversy. In a TikTok post last summer, she called for a communist revolution, and referred to United States soldiers as “bitches.”

Recently, Omar and her daughter laughed on Twitter about how they bond by radicalizing people against capitalism.

Photo Credit: Twitter/isra hirsi

Omar, following years of criticism, terminated her campaign’s contract with her husband’s company, after paying him about $3 million for campaign services.

Sources: Alpha News

Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video) Promo Image
Officer Body-Slams High School Girl (Video)

