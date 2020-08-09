Ilhan Omar Turns Heads After Records Show How Much She Paid Her Husband's Firm In July

According to the Federal Election Commission (FEC) records, Rep. Ilhan Omar’s re-election campaign paid her husband’s consulting firm over $600,000 in the first three weeks of July despite the federal complaints against her.

Omar’s campaign has now paid Tim Mynett’s E Street Group over $1.6 million since August 2018.

The most recent payments were reported by The Washington Free Beacon first. “The money accounted for 77 percent of the campaign’s disbursements during that time,” the Beacon wrote.

E Street Group is her campaign’s biggest campaign vendor, having already paid out $1 million to Mynett’s firm this cycle before July. The $1.6 million accounts for nearly half of Omar’s $3.4 million net operating expenditures during this cycle.

Since 2018, Omar paid Mynett’s firm over $878,000, including $189,000 paid just weeks after they announced they had gotten married.

In the first quarter of this year, E Street Group cashed $292,000 from Omar’s campaign, funds Omar’s campaign maintained were paid for digital advertising, fundraising consulting and research services.

“The payments between the Minneapolis Democratic congresswoman and Tim Mynett prompted at least one ethics complaint in 2019 after The Post first revealed allegations — made by Mynett’s then-wife in her divorce filing — that Omar was having an affair with the member of her political consulting team, who was at the time married to another woman. Omar was married to her second husband at the time,” The Post reported.

The Washington Examiner wrote in an August 2019 report that the “overwhelming majority of Omar’s funds spent on the E Street Group were paid after she won the contested primary and during the totally noncompetitive general election race in her D+26 district,” adding that Omar “did not designate whether her E Street Group disbursements (or any of her disbursements) were for the primary election or the general election, contrary to FEC rules.”

In August 2019, the conservative National Legal and Policy Center (NLPC) filed a complaint against Omar with the FEC, alleging that she broke federal laws by using her campaign funds to carry on an affair with Mynett.

In March, Omar tweeted that she and Mynett had received approval from federal authorities to continue their business relationship, despite the fact that they were newly married.

“We consulted with a top FEC campaign attorney to ensure there were no possible legal issues with our relationship. We were told this is not uncommon and that no, there weren’t,” she wrote, adding: “[W]e pay fair market value for these services, but spend relatively little on fundraising compared to how much we raise, allowing us to invest more in organizing work to pass a bold progressive agenda.”

