Ilhan Omar Faces Backlash Over Response To Ivanka's Pro-Family Tweet

38-year-old Ivanka Trump had a suggestion to help parents beat the boredom as they kept safe in the confines of their own homes.

She suggested a “living room camp out” with sandwiches and treats, writing that it is “A fun activity that also brings family together for a meal!” The tweet featured a picture of Ivanka and two of her children under a makeshift tent.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

She invited her followers to use the #TogetherApart to share their own ideas.

In another tweet, she wrote: “It won’t mitigate the fear and pain, but it may foster some joy. Let’s come together as a community and share ideas on how to entertain our children (and each other) and create some positive memories in an otherwise frightening moment.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar took this opportunity to highlight some political agendas, commenting on Ivanka’s post: “Thinking of all the families separated forcefully by your father’s policies today.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“Share your ideas on how you plan to unite them,” she added, seemingly taking a jab at Ivanka’s own words.

Many were quick to criticize Omar’s comments, with some highlighting Omar’s divorce and remarriage to a man she was allegedly involved in an extramarital affair with. Many stated that this made her unqualified to criticize anyone else’s family.

One person wrote: “Why do you need to be so hateful? Ivanka shared a simple family suggestion and you had to be spiteful and mean. Not something a true leader would do. Awful. I’m praying for this country to heal in all ways. You should try it.”

Another person wrote: “They separated themselves when they decided to break the law. They need to come here LEGALLY.”

“Now? During the crisis? Free immigration now? Open borders? You’ve displayed your opportunistic political virtue signaling, lack of patriotism and blatant hypocrisy once again,” someone else commented.

Some people joined Omar in criticizing Ivanka, with one writing, “Cool tent Ivanka. I hope you thanked whichever one of your servants set it up for you.”

Another wrote: “Cool privilege on display.”

Some people showed their support, with one commenter writing: “So many don’t realize how amazing you are. You’re doing a good job keeping everyone calm. We appreciate your fam.”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Google, Twitter/Ivanka Trump, Twitter/Ilhan Omar