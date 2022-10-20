IAJF Condemns ‘Bigoted’ And ‘Despicable’ Mailer Targeting Persian Jewish LA City Council Candidate Sam Yebri

The Iranian American Jewish Federation has slammed Los Angeles City Council candidate Katy Young Yaroslavsky following an attack on opponent Sam Yebri. Yaroslavsky’s campaign, in a mailer, accused the 5th District hopeful of receiving endorsements from corporate landlord lobby and powerful real estate interests.

The Iranian American Jewish Federation specifically took issue with the anti-Semitic and anti-Iranian imagery in the poster. The poster features a man using a rolled $100 bill to light his cigar, and a picture of Yebri above a stack of cash. For context, Yebri has made history as the first Persian Jew to run for the Los Angeles City Council.

Iranian American Jewish Federation President M. Elie Alyeshmerni slammed the imagery for its “distasteful tropes,” comparing it to House Rep. Ilhan Omar’s 2019 anti-Semitic tweet, “It’s all about the Benjamins baby.”

At the time, Omar accused the American Israel Public Affairs Committee (AIPAC) of funding the Republican support for Israel.

On her part, Yaroslavsky claims that in four days, the corporate landlord lobby and powerful real estate interests poured quarter of a million dollars in a PAC supporting Yebri’s campaign - $37,500 on May 10; $54,274.24 on May 6; $110,932.33 on May 3; and $43,562.12 on April 29.

In a statement slamming Yaroslavsky’s mailer, Alyeshmerni wrote: “The Iranian American Jewish Federation condemns in strongest terms the blatantly bigoted, anti-Iranian political mailers sent by LA City Council candidate Katy Young Yaroslavsky. In a despicable mailer, the image of the Iranian-American candidate Sam Yebri is placed next to a stack of cash and the image of a person representing ‘real estate interests’ using cash to light a cigar.”

“We as Jews are still reeling from the image of llhan Omar referring to the Benjamins. This is too reminiscent of that,” the statement continued. “Our families fled persecution for a chance to live the American Dream and contribute to the American society. Jimmy Delshad and Dr. Sharona R. Nazarian have led the way. While our sisters and brothers in Iran are fighting for freedom, we are outraged that a candidate seeking to represent the largest Iranian-American community outside of Iran would shamelessly traffic in such distasteful tropes. Katy Young Yaroslavsky has caused pain to the Iranian-Americans and to the general Jewish community. How can she represent us?”

Yaroslavsky’s mailer comes at a time when incidents of anti-Semitism have been growing across Los Angeles. This past weekend, anti-Semitic fliers were reportedly left on vehicles at the Grove. In addition, recently leaked audio of a conversation between three Los Angeles City Council members was condemned after they were caught making anti-Semitic and racist remarks on tape.