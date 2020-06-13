Hillary Clinton Rips Trump, Suggests His Supporters Have No “Beating Heart” Or “Working Mind”

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times on Saturday, Hillary Clinton stated that Trump was a “failure,” and accused him of abusing his presidential power. She also claimed that Trump supporters had no “beating heart” or “working mind.”

Clinton has been openly critical about Trump’s response to the protests, and specifically criticized the Park Police clearance of the DC streets to allow Trump to walk to St. John’s Church.

“Tonight the President of the United States used the American military to shoot peaceful protestors with rubber bullets & tear gas them, for a photo op. This is a horrifying use of presidential power against our own citizens, & has no place anywhere, let alone in America. Vote,” she tweeted.

She also wrote a lengthy piece on Medium, commenting on systemic racism and “white privilege.”

In her interview with L.A. Times, Clinton began by slamming Trump supporters.

“It is a mystery why anybody with a beating heart and a working mind still supports him,” she said, adding that Trump made everything “about him.”

“If it’s about a terrible pandemic with an unprecedented virus, he tries to ignore it, tries to keep the attention on himself. Then when it becomes impossible to do that, he tries to seize the moment and turn it into a daily rally, like he loves to do. And then when it becomes impossible to ignore, he tries to change the subject, he tries to withdraw from the spotlight so he can come up with some other diversion and distraction for the body politic and the press,” she said.

Speaking of Trump’s response to the protests, she said: “[W]hen we have a terrible killing like we did in Minneapolis, he makes some steps toward — in the very early hours after we all saw that horrific video — to look like he’s going to be empathetic, to look like he’s going to try to talk about this stripping bare of the continuing racism and inequities of law enforcement and justice system. And then he pivots again because he’s not comfortable doing that.”

