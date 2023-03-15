High School Soccer Match Ends In Brawl Sparked By Anti-Semitic Comments By Winning Team

Two Miami religious schools’ soccer teams wrapped up their game with a brawl that has sparked conflicting statements about what really happened.

Scheck Hillel Community School, a Jewish school, was hosting the match against the Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School soccer team. The brawl began after Scheck Hillel lost, although the cause of the fight is still unclear.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

However, multiple witnesses maintained that students from Coleman Carroll, a Catholic school, started hurling antiSemitic slurs during the fight, sparking claims that this was the cause of the fight. According to witnesses, the students screamed “F*cking Jews,” “F*cking kikes,” and “Hitler was right.”

A video of the brawl, posted on Twitter by @EndJewHatred, showed players from Coleman Carroll running after one Scheck Hillel player before surrounding him and beating him even after he fell to the ground. Students from Scheck Hillel rushed to aid their own, escalating the fight.

Spectators and faculty rushed in to stop the brawl.

According to the Twitter post, “​​Videos depict the victim surrounded, forced to the floor, and kicked him in the face by their cleats – leaving a metal stud lodged in the victim’s eye.” According to the Miami Herald, a witness stated that one Scheck Hillel student suffered a concussion during the fight.

However, a joint statement released by both schools only mentioned one spectator injury.

"The Archdiocese of Miami and Scheck Hillel have zero tolerance for any kind of aggressive language and behavior, antisemitism or hate of any kind. We are thankful for the faculty of both schools, who immediately managed the situation with care and concern for the students," the schools stated in the joint statement. "Both Scheck Hillel and the Archdiocese are investigating the matter, and will take appropriate action with the students involved. The Archdiocese and Scheck Hillel are committed to working together, over the long term, to build understanding between both schools in our mutual commitment to safety, respect, and forgiveness."

The statement also revealed that the Florida High School Athletic Association had been alerted about the incident.

Both Coleman Carroll and Scheck Hillel have yet to respond to our requests for comment regarding the incident.