Skip to main content

High School Soccer Match Ends In Brawl Sparked By Anti-Semitic Comments By Winning Team

Two Miami religious schools’ soccer teams wrapped up their game with a brawl that has sparked conflicting statements about what really happened.

Scheck Hillel Community School, a Jewish school, was hosting the match against the Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School soccer team. The brawl began after Scheck Hillel lost, although the cause of the fight is still unclear.

However, multiple witnesses maintained that students from Coleman Carroll, a Catholic school, started hurling antiSemitic slurs during the fight, sparking claims that this was the cause of the fight. According to witnesses, the students screamed “F*cking Jews,” “F*cking kikes,” and “Hitler was right.”

Photo Credit: Youtube

Photo Credit: Youtube

A video of the brawl, posted on Twitter by @EndJewHatred, showed players from Coleman Carroll running after one Scheck Hillel player before surrounding him and beating him even after he fell to the ground. Students from Scheck Hillel rushed to aid their own, escalating the fight.

Spectators and faculty rushed in to stop the brawl.

According to the Twitter post, “​​Videos depict the victim surrounded, forced to the floor, and kicked him in the face by their cleats – leaving a metal stud lodged in the victim’s eye.” According to the Miami Herald, a witness stated that one Scheck Hillel student suffered a concussion during the fight.

Photo Credit: Youtube

Photo Credit: Youtube

However, a joint statement released by both schools only mentioned one spectator injury.

"The Archdiocese of Miami and Scheck Hillel have zero tolerance for any kind of aggressive language and behavior, antisemitism or hate of any kind. We are thankful for the faculty of both schools, who immediately managed the situation with care and concern for the students," the schools stated in the joint statement. "Both Scheck Hillel and the Archdiocese are investigating the matter, and will take appropriate action with the students involved. The Archdiocese and Scheck Hillel are committed to working together, over the long term, to build understanding between both schools in our mutual commitment to safety, respect, and forgiveness."

The statement also revealed that the Florida High School Athletic Association had been alerted about the incident.

Both Coleman Carroll and Scheck Hillel have yet to respond to our requests for comment regarding the incident. 

Popular Video

Related Articles

bomb1
Society

Dad Shares Innocent Photo Of His Son At Beach, Authorities Act Fast After Spotting Small Detail

baby1
Society

Search For Missing 10-Month-Old Baby Has Come To An End After 36 Hours

superbowl1
Entertainment

Insider Confirms Singer Has Been Dropped From Super Bowl Halftime Consideration After Allegations Surface

ryan1
Entertainment

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Sparks Controversy After Denying Contestant's 'Correct' Answer To Puzzle

jay1
Social

Jay Leno's Condition Sparks Wild Theories - Here's What He Claims Happened To Him

hilaria1
Entertainment

Alec Baldwin And His Wife Spark Outrage Over Name Of Their 7th Child

barron1
Politics

Unseen Photo of Barron Trump Resembling A Young Donald Trump Turns Heads

hikers1
Society

Internet In Disbelief After Realizing There's A 'Hidden' 7th Face In This Viral Photo