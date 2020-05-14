Governor's Message On Highway Sign Sparks Controversy, Senator Calls It 'Disrespectful'

New Jersey state senator, Joe Pennacchio, has had enough of Gov. Phil Murphy using the word “knuckleheads” to describe those who disobey social distancing guidelines and executive orders.

Murphy has used the word on multiple occasions during press conferences.

After state parks and golf courses reopened on Saturday, the governor posted an eight-second video of a traffic sign reading “Don’t be a knucklehead” on Facebook and Twitter.

Pennacchio took offense to Murphy’s choice of term, and stated that residents deserved better especially after the sacrifices they made when the state shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.

He said in a statement, “I strongly condemn the flippant language the Governor has used in press conferences and on these signs. It is disrespectful to the citizens of New Jersey who have – and will continue to — make hard sacrifices to stop the spread of the coronavirus and save lives.”

“The sophomoric language is unbecoming of the Governor, and certainly not fair to the people of New Jersey. Webster defines a knucklehead as a ‘stupid person.’ Is that what you think of sacrificing New Jersey citizens? Really?” he added.

During his announcement about the reopening of parks and golf courses, Murphy outlined specific guidelines for maintaining social distancing while outdoors.

He stated that the government trusted the public to act accordingly while at parks and golf courses.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Eyewitness News ABC7NY