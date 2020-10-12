GOP Congressional Candidate Slams Joy Behar For 'Parading In Blackface' On 'The View'

In a heated interview on Friday, Baltimore GOP congressional candidate Kim Klacik slammed The View co-host Joy Behar for wearing blackface.

The interview was largely civil until the end, when Klacik was responding to a question co-host Sara Haines had asked about President Donald Trump telling journalist Bob Woodward that he had downplayed how serious coronavirus was to prevent the people from panicking.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“Come on, Kim. Excuse me, I have to say something to you,” Behar interrupted. “He told Bob Woodward that it was a very serious issue, and it's airborne and that it was terrible, and then he went out and told the American people: ‘Don't wear masks. It's all going to go away.’ You have to put some blame on your president. I'm sorry!”

Klacik replied: “Is this Joy speaking? The same Joy that paraded around in blackface not too long ago?'”

In an episode of The View in 2016, Behar admitted that she had dressed up as a “beautiful African woman” for a Halloween party and that while her curly Afro was natural, she had used makeup “that was a little bit darker than my skin.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Behar, angered by Klacik's remarks, denied that she wore blackface.

“That's not true. Excuse me, excuse me! The black community had my back,” Behar replied. “They know that that was not blackface. That was an homage.”

Klacik then said: “The black community has my back as well.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin then defended Behar and mocked Klacik's statement that the African-American community in Baltimore supported her.

“The Black community does not vote for you! The Black community did not vote for you! What planet are you living on?!” Hostin stated.

Klacik tried to reply to Hostin’s statement, but Behar wrapped up the segment and thanked Klacik for appearing on the show.

Klacik later tweeted: “The ladies of @TheView didn't like what I had to say, so naturally they cut me off. Why are they silencing Black Women? Hey, @JoyVBehar - I think your White Privilege is showing through your blackface!”

The tweet has been liked over 26,000 times.

Klacik is a staunch Trump supporter and will be facing off against Kweisi Mfume (D) in November to replace Rep. Elijah Cummings, who died in October 2019.

This is not the first time Behar has been called out by a guest on the show for wearing blackface.

In November 2019, Donald Trump Jr. said during his interview, “We've all done things that we regret. Joy, you have worn blackface.”

Sources: Daily Mail