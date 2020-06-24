Former Housekeepers Reveal First Lady Melania's Alleged 'Domestic Secrets'

Two former undocumented employees at Trump’s New Jersey golf course revealed that Melania Trump was respectful and seemed to appreciate their work.

In the new book, The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump, by Mary Jordan, the two former employees stated that Melania and her husband stayed in separate bedrooms and lived separate lives during their visits to the Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Former housekeeper Victorina Morales said: “It’s a strange marriage,” told Mary Jordan for her book. I never saw them like a normal family, sitting together at a table, eating together, talking. Never, never, never. They spend time in the same place but they don’t interact.”

According to Morales, Trump would spend his day golfing, then would have dinner and lunch at the clubhouse. He would sometimes join Melania and son Barron in their residence, where he would sit on the couch and put his legs up on the coffee table. Melania would be busy on her computer, while Barron would sit on the floor playing a video game or watching TV.

According to former employees, Trump’s bedroom was located on the second floor, and Melania and Barron also had their own suites on the same floor. Melania’s suite had a room where she would get her regular massages.

Morales worked at Bedminster from 2013 to 2018, and revealed that she would prepare the massage room by setting up candles and music, and would have running water and nature sounds playing.

Snadra Diaz, another former housekeeper, stated that Melania sometimes seemed “sad” or “burdened,” and that she thought Melania had an “insulated” life at Bedminster. She rarely had friends visiting, and would spend her days on her computer, and at times with Barron and her parents, Viktor and Amalija Knauss.

Diaz worked at Bedminster from 2010 to 2013, and stated that both Donald and Melania had very specific instructions about how they wanted their spaces maintained. Servants were only allowed into the mansion after putting on latex gloves and blue cloth shoe covers.

Melania required that white and pink roses be placed on her table, and maids were to “to leave perfect vacuum tracks in her white carpet and not to touch the six cinnamon-scented candles she kept near her computer.”

The housekeeper’s revealed that the most challenging part of their jobs was cleaning Melania’s bathroom because her tanning spray washed off in the shower, and they had to “make sure any traces were removed from the white surfaces in the bathroom.”

Both housekeepers stated that they got tired of working for Donald Trump after he began calling Mexicans rapists and criminals during his 2016 presidential campaign, and his administration’s policy of separating immigrant children from their families.

In 2018, Morales and Diaz held interviews with the Washington Post and New York Times to “highlight what they considered Trump’s hypocrisy and unfairness to immigrants.”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Google