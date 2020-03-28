First Lady Melania Trump Gets Tested For Coronavirus

On Monday, White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham told CNN that Melania Trump had tested negative for COVID-19.

She said, "Mrs. Trump got tested the same night as the President was tested, out of an abundance of caution. The test was negative."

During his speech at Monday evening’s briefing with reporters, Trump confirmed that Melania had received a test. When asked by a reporter if Melania had been tested, Trump said “yes,” adding that the first lady was “fine.” The first couple was tested on March 13 at the White House.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen Pence were both tested on Saturday after it was revealed that a member of Mike Pence’s staff had tested positive. The Pences’ tests came back negative.

Dr. Deborah Birx, the coronavirus task force coordinator, revealed at Monday’s briefing that she had experienced a “little low-grade fever" over the weekend, but was found negative for the disease.

She said, "[It was] probably a GI thing, but you know, I'm meticulous. I'm a physician. I got a test late Saturday night, and I'm negative. I stayed home another day just to make sure. That's how we protect one another." When she revealed that she had a “fever,” Trump made funny gesture, saying "Uh-oh" and then moved several steps away from Birx.

As officials try to make the tests more available to the public, they are urging Americans to use them with discretion, focusing on those who are symptomatic, and not those who are yet to show signs of infection.

Pence stated, "We want to remind Americans ... if you don't have symptoms, don't do a test. It is another way that the American people can make sure that we are preserving the resources that our health care workers need to administer and support those who are dealing with the coronavirus and other illnesses."

On Monday, State health officials reported over 100 COVID-19 related deaths in a single day for the first time since the outbreak. CNN Health put the fatalities at over 500 total deaths nationwide.

Last week, Melania increased her participation in addressing the pandemic by recording two public service announcement, with the first one focusing on reassurance, and the second one focusing on kids.

Standing in the Cross Hall of the White House State Floor, she said, "This is not how we will live forever. I urge you to stay connected ... via safe technologies."

Her second message: "Hello, parents of America. I want to speak with you about a few practical ways your family can stay healthy during this time of disruption because of the coronavirus."

She advised on a number of steps including proper hand-washing, limiting touching, maintaining social distance, staying home when sick and letting their children know normal life will resume.

"Keep a positive attitude, and try to create some time for fun with your loved ones,” she said.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Google