First Lady Melania Mocked After Unveiling White House Christmas Decorations

Melania Trump unveiled the new Christmas decorations in a tweet thanking the volunteers who helped set up the decorations filled with wreaths, trees and Christmas lights.

The theme is “America the Beautiful,” but the decorations were called tacky by some, while others called the trees "Grinch green."

One person mocked the color of the vases, writing, "Nothing says warmth and joy like black funeral urns."

Melania posted a photo standing next to the White House Christmas tree, and captioned the post: "This weekend, volunteers from all across America have come to decorate the White House for the holiday season. Thank you for your time, enthusiasm & devotion to make sure the spirit of peace & joy fill the historic rooms & halls of the People’s House!"

The post revived the #MelaniaHatesChristmas hashtag which had gone viral after her 2018 conversation with Wolkoff was leaked.

One person asked why she had bothered decorating when she was leaving, especially following her "who gives a f*** about Christmas?" comment.

She posted pictures of the volunteers hard at work, and she was pictured wearing a mask as she placed a "USA" Christmas bauble ornament on the 18-and-a-half foot Fraser Fir from West Virginia, set to light up the Blue Room as the centerpiece.

Melania attended the tree arrival ceremony without the president or their son Barron.

In the tapes leaked by Wolkoff as she promoted her book Melania and Me, Melania is heard saying: "Where I am. I put - I'm working like a - my a** off - at Christmas stuff that you know, who gives a f*** about Christmas stuff and decoration? But I need to do it, right? Ok, and then I do it. And I say that I'm working on Christmas planning for the Christmas. And they said, 'Oh, what about the children that they were separated?' Give me a f***ing break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that?"

Melania has since called the recordings "idle gossip."

On Monday morning, CNN hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota mocked Melania’s decorations and talked about the leaked tape, insinuating her disdain for the holiday.

"To anyone, anyone who criticizes--You have to be into Christmas decorations, if not you're the Devil," Berman stated. "You have to be into Christmas decorations. If you're not, it's not American."

"Absolutely and who is leading the war on Christmas if that is their battle cry at Christmas but I don't know," Camerota agreed. "Of course, absolutely. You're leading the War on Christmas somehow. I don't know."

Despite the controversy, Melania was all smiles as she received The Fraser fir Christmas tree which was presented on a wagon pulled by two Clydesdale horses on the North Portico of the White House.

One day before the tree was delivered, Melania posted photos from previous years and captioned the tweet: "Since 1966, the arrival of the White House Christmas Tree has become an iconic holiday tradition."

Sources: America Now