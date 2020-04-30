First Lady Melania Faces Criticism On Social Media Over Coronavirus Care Packages

On Saturday, First Lady Melania Trump sent lunch packages to employees working at Trader Joe’s, a move that has been heavily criticized on social media. The boxes were emblazoned with the Be Best logo, Melania’s campaign against bullying.

Images of the delivered lunch packages were posted on social media by Catherine Cypher, Director of Media Affairs for Melania Trump, with the caption: “Our nation stands unified in supporting those serving on the frontline of Covid-19. To show her gratitude, FLOTUS had boxed lunches delivered to staff at a local Trader Joes.”

The post was slammed by social media users, many who called into question the first lady’s actions.

One person commented: “Flotus takes food to Trader Joe’s. That’s hilarious. Doesn’t Trader Joe’s sell FOOD? She needs to take fries to McDonalds next.”

Another one wrote: “Please stop! This is absolutely ridiculous! Sending staff in suits to drop boxes off with your branding is CHEAP, TACKY and INSULTING!”

One person said: “Yer bless you for sending food to people that work in a profession in which they are surrounded by the very thing you are serving! Maybe sending food to healthcare workers or homeless individuals or even the children that are not eating school meals!”

While another person questioned: “Was this sincere gratitude or a pathetic attempt at promoting a brand?”

Melania reposted a picture of boxes of food carrying the Be Best logo on Instagram, with the caption: “Be Best care packages are on their way to hospitals across the country! A small token of appreciation from FLOTUS for their hard work, compassion, and kindness during these difficult times.”

This post was also slammed, with one person asking: “What about the nurses and doctors who are in quarantine because they’re exposed?”

On Thursday, care packages were also sent to medical staff and children in hospitals across the country. 10 states received the packages, including New York, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Florida, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Delaware and the District of Columbia.

She said in a statement: “The medical community has gone above and beyond to protect the health of the American people.”

In an Instagram post last week, Melania encouraged people to stay at home, writing: "As many of you stay home to help combat Covid-19 and protect the vulnerable and those on the front lines of the pandemic, here are some family fun activities to enjoy in the safety of your home.”

She also appreciated essential workers in a different post: "We salute essential workers in the health care industry who are fighting to save lives. We thank those who put themselves at risk to keep our grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations open… Our deepest gratitude and appreciation goes to each and every one of you.”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Google, Instagram/First Lady Melania Trump