First Lady Melania Faces Backlash Over White House Christmas Decorations

When Melania Trump revealed her Christmas decorations, the room dedicated to the Kennedy’s caught the attention of many.

The Vermeil Room, which is on the ground floor, features 1,600 display pieces of silver-gilt tableware, which this year are themed on former president John F Kennedy and first lady Jackie.

A statement from the Office of the First Lady read: “To preserve the White House for the American people, First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy established the ‘People’s House’ as a living museum and laid the foundation for expanding the diversity of the collection. Sharing in this love for arts and culture, President John F Kennedy’s official portrait is featured on the graceful trees.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Some were surprised that a Republican first lady would choose to celebrate a Democrat president in the annual Christmas decoration.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

However, Melania has in the past revealed that Jackie Kennedy is a personal inspiration.

Jackie famously started the complete restoration of the White House, linking it with its décor, and began the tradition of holding televised tours for invited members of the public — which is now a Christmas tradition when setting up decorations.

Others were not thrilled by Melania’s tribute to the Kennedys following her renovation of the Rose Garden earlier this year.

Jackie famously oversaw the renovation of the garden, which featured a French formal style with American botanical specimens and ornamental trees.

It mainly stayed the same until Melania’s summer 2020 renovation which sparked backlash.

Many slammed the extravagance and cost of the renovations during the Covid-19 pandemic and recession, the removal of the ornamental trees, and changes to the planting of the flower beds. Some saw this as an insult to the Kennedys.

Melania’s JFK Christmas decorations have reignited the criticisms.

One person commented: “KENNEDY? YOU ripped out his wife's ROSES from the garden and destroyed history.”

Another person wrote: “President Kennedy? You mean the husband of the incredible first lady whose Rose Garden you absolutely mutilated?”

Others were focused on the lack of cultural events programs at the White House during the Trump administration, something that had been greatly promoted by Jackie Kennedy.

Helen Kennedy wrote: “Remember when there was art and culture at the White House? When there were concerts, and poetry readings, and ballet? You stopped all that.”

Sources: America Now