First Lady Melania Faces Backlash For Thanking Volunteers Who Helped Decorate White House

Melania Trump is once again the target of ridicule following her recent efforts to decorate the White House in time for the Christmas holidays.

Melania took to Twitter to post photos of the volunteers who helped set up the decorations, and she captioned the post: "This weekend, volunteers from all across America have come to decorate the @WhiteHouse for the holiday season. Thank you for your time, enthusiasm & devotion to make sure the spirit of peace & joy fill the historic rooms & halls of the People’s House! #WHChristmas."

The post garnered numerous mixed responses, with one person asking whether some of the volunteers offered to help her pack her belongings. However, the majority of commenters mocked her because of her previous statement where she revealed that she didn’t care about Christmas but was supposed to do the decorations.

Some of the comments read:

"Did anyone volunteer to help you start packing? @FLOTUS @WhiteHouse."

"'Who gives a [explicit] about Christmas?' -- Melania trump."

"Gotta love your commitment to posting photos of workers without masks.... if nothing else, you guys are consistent in your irresponsibility."

"I thought you hated Christmas decorations, birther?"

Despite the criticisms, some of Melania’s fans and supporters hailed her efforts in the White House.

"Amazing job as always! America's House during Christmas is beautiful and you always make sure of that! Well done!" one person wrote.

"You have been a dignified and beautiful First Lady. Ignore the naysayers who are obviously jealous of you and your family," another one commented.

"I love it ! keep on tweeting FLOTUS, it's driving the weak minded libs insane," a comment read.

One commenter stated that Melania deserved credit for not tweeting ridiculous “political stuff” during her four year stay at the White House.

This is not the first time Melania has been ridiculed for her Christmas decoration efforts this year. When she shared photos of the new White House Christmas tree, the comment section was riddled with people mocking her because of her previous comments to Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, where she stated that she didn’t care about Christmas and the decorations.

