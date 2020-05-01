Filings Show How Much Ilhan Omar Is Projected To Pay Husband's Political Firm By End Of Year

According to campaign finance filings, Rep. Ilhan Omar may be on hook to pay over $1 million to the political firm her new husband founded.

The Star Tribune reported that in the first three months of this year, Omar’s campaign paid E Street Group $292,000 for fundraising, travel, advertising, and other services. Assuming this rate is maintained, the company is set to receive $1.16 million from Omar’s campaign, more than double the $523,000 billed in 2019.

The firm is owned by Tim Mynett, Omar’s longtime consultant, with whom she was allegedly having an affair with before they tied the knot last month. Omar announced their marriage on Instagram.

The relationship was brought to light in August, when Mynett’s then-wife, Beth, filed for divorce, claiming that he had walked out on their marriage after admitting to the affair with Omar, and proclaiming his love for her.

Both Omar and Mynett denied having an affair, but this did not stop a conservative watchdog group from filing a complaint against Omar with the Federal Election Commission. No public action was taken by FEC regarding the complaint.

While putting friends and family on the campaign payroll is frowned upon, it is not illegal as long as the payments are for legitimate campaign expenses billed at a fair market value.

Omar defended her business with Mynnet with a series of tweets posted last month.

She wrote:

“My relationship with Tim began long after this work started. We consulted with a top FEC campaign attorney to ensure there were no possible legal issues with our relationship. We were told this is not uncommon and that no, there weren’t.”

“As a family, we are committed to the practice of joy, compassion and love in our politics. And we are giving ourselves the permission to be happy and hope others will as well.”

Her campaign has yet to issue a statement about the matter.

