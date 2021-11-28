Fans Speculate Whether Trump Had A 'Wardrobe Malfunction' At GOP Convention

Note: we are republishing this story to highlight the constant scrutiny faced by the President of the United States on a daily basis. Just recently, President Biden faced backlash online for allegedly changing his outfit while meeting with the pope. More on this here: https://www.politifact.com/factchecks/2021/nov/03/viral-image/no-these-photos-dont-prove-biden-changed-his-suit-/

Donald Trump may be known for his unique hairstyle, but not much is said about his choice of attire.

And yet, this all changed after the former President gave a speech in North Carolina as part of the Republican National Convention. Following the conclusion of his speech, Mr Trump sidestepped the podium to the near side. That is when the furor started.

In the video, we can see there are visible creases on Mr Trump's trousers which suggest two things: Firstly, they have not been ironed thoroughly. Secondly, which was the prevailing theory at the time, the former President had been wearing them inside out.

Brandon Friedman, who happens to be a writer for the New York Daily News, had this to say: "Others are noting this, but it can't be shared enough: Donald Trump gave his big speech today with his pants on backward. Look close and tell me I'm wrong."

Despite the controversy being caused by the trousers, this is not the first time that Mr Trump has caused outrage with his clothing. He has previously been called out for his hypocritical stances on China and Mexico over how the two countries had been responsible for the destruction of American dominance.

Nevertheless, when it came to his suits, Mr Trump was found wanting. It transpired that his suits were being manufactured in China and Mexico. This was made even more embarrassing since Mr Trump called for a wall alongside Mexico's border and had the audacity to make the country pay for it.

Senator Marco Rubio previously blasted the President with the following statement: "He has spent a career of convincing Americans that he's something that he's not in exchange for their money. Now he's trying to do the same in exchange for their country.

“He can start tonight by announcing that all the Donald Trump clothing will no longer be made in China and in Mexico but will be made here in the United States." While some favoured the theory of the pants being the wrong way round, others had a much simpler explanation.

One user on social media remarked: "I don't believe that Trump was wearing his pants backwards. Those are elastic waistband pants with no zipper. All the easier to change the Depends."

It is safe to say that those trousers will need to be reviewed by Mr Trump's team.