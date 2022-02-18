Dying JFK Security Official Drops ‘Bombshell’ About His Assassination

Photo credit: AWM

A new accusation has come to light regarding the murder of former President John F. Kennedy and how it might have been an inside job.

Veteran filmmaker Oliver Stone revealed the information after speaking with a man from Kennedy's security team known only as "Ron."

Ron called Stone while on his deathbed to state that somebody from the president's own team killed him.

Stone, director of the acclaimed film "JFK," was initially skeptical of the claims but ultimately believed Ron because he used "military jargon" to relay the message.

"I think it was because he trusted me, and also because both the father and the son have been dead for a while," Matt Zoller Seitz, who is releasing a book about Stone, said about why Stone was trusted with such shocking information.

"Nobody has ever heard this story. I'm the first person."

An excerpt from the book laid out the meeting between the director and the Kennedy insider:

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The scenario he laid out was very practical. It’s the way I would do it, if [I] were going to do something like that. You kill the president, and your cover is security, and if the sniper or snipers who kill the president are hidden in with the guys who are supposed to protect him, guys who have no knowledge of this plot … It makes a lot of sense. And his memory of it was so technical, filled with military jargon, details about radio communications right after the shots.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Many readers agreed with the theory that Kennedy's death was an inside job.

"I have always said LBJ had it done. The Kennedys hated him. LBJ couldn't take his oath quick enough. He was afraid something would happen to prevent him from being president. He was a snake," one reader commented on Facebook.

"It would play! I remember watching this a long time ago !I felt lyndon b Johnson had him killed! JFK was the last good an honest president that gave a dam about the people ! An country from their up corruption unbelievable, trump is honest for the people an america finaly a awsome president!" another added.

"It was a inside job. I read about the party the night before to celebrate. They even had a picture of the Bushes. Johnsons mistress wrote a book before she passed about the party when all the shooters were inplace. I do not know the name of the book," another wrote.

Sources: The Sun