Donald Trump Says He's 'Made Up His Mind' About Running In 2024

On Wednesday, former President Donald Trump stated that he had made up his mind about whether he was going to be running for the White House in 2024, but did not say whether he would be running or not.

During a town hall meeting in Edinburg, Texas, Fox News host Sean Hannity told Trump: “You’re not going to answer, but I have to ask. Where are you in the process, or — let me ask you this, without giving the answer … have you made up your mind?”

“Yes,” Trump stated, sparking applause from the audience.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“I think you got it right,” Hannity said, referring to the assumption that Trump would be entering the 2024 presidential run.

Trump has been laying the groundwork for a potential run through conventional and unconventional means in the past recent months.

In February, he addressed the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida and he has been holding or planning to hold campaign-style rallies in Florida, Georgia, Ohio and North Carolina.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The former president has been vocal about the 2020 election result, claiming that the results were fraudulent. He has also rallied against former political allies including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and former Attorney General Bill Barr.

Trump slammed McConnell again on Wednesday, stating that the Kentuckian “can no longer do the job.” He slammed “RINOs” (“Republicans in name only”) and “weak Republicans” in Washington, and compared Biden’s $1.2 trillion infrastructure deal to the 1938 Munich Agreement, which is considered a low point in appeasement of Nazi Germany.

“They walk into the White House — I’ve been watching for four weeks now — they walk in, they meet Biden, he doesn’t know what the hell’s happening,” he stated. “They meet Biden … And finally, they walk out, they have a deal, and the deal is a terrible deal. But it’s a deal, and it sort of reminds me of England a long time ago, ‘We have a deal, we have a deal.’ You remember the deal they made with Germany? Not too good.”

“So, they have a deal, and then Biden canceled the deal, because the radical left said, ‘You can’t make that deal; that deal’s no good. We want to spend $6 trillion,'” he added.

Trump accompanied Texas Governor Greg Abbott on a tour of the US-Mexico border region, and slammed Biden administration’s immigration policies, which Republicans claim is responsible for the surge in people attempting illegal border crossings.

“We had the tightest security. You could come into our country legally. But you know what else we were stopping? Massive amounts of drugs, human traffickers, bad, bad people, criminals; they’re emptying their jails into our country. You know, other countries are emptying their jails into our country,” Trump told Hannity. “We never had it better, and now we’ve never had it worse, in the history of our country.”

Sources: New York Post