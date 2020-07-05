Donald Trump Calls Proposed 'Black Lives Matter' Mural In NYC A 'Symbol Of Hate'

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump tweeted his criticism about Mayor Bill de Blasio’s $1 billion NYPD funding cut, and claimed that de Blasio was planning to use the money to put up a Black Lives Matter sign in New York.

Trump tweeted: NYC is cutting Police $’s by ONE BILLION DOLLARS, and yet the @NYCMayor is going to paint a big, expensive, yellow Black Lives Matter sign on Fifth Avenue, denigrating this luxury Avenue. This will further antagonize New York’s Finest, who LOVE New York & vividly remember the horrible BLM chant, ‘Pigs In A Blanket, Fry ‘Em Like Bacon.’ Maybe our GREAT Police, who have been neutralized and scorned by a mayor who hates & disrespects them, won’t let this symbol of hate be affixed to New York’s greatest street. Spend this money fighting crime instead!”

De Blasio’s response was a tweet expressing his support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

He wrote: "Here's what you don't understand: Black people BUILT 5th Ave and so much of this nation. Your 'luxury' came from THEIR labor, for which they have never been justly compensated. We are honoring them. The fact that you see it as denigrating your street is the definition of racism."

He also added that a majority of NYPD are people of color.

“You also don’t know that NY’s Finest are now a majority people of color. They already know Black Lives Matter. There is no ‘symbol of hate’ here. Just a commitment to truth. Only in your mind could an affirmation of people’s value be a scary thing,” he added.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo also commented on the proposed sign that will be put up on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower.

"Great, I said from day one I stand with the protesters," he said. "I said from day one I stand with Black Lives Matter."

New York City Council passed the budget late Tuesday night, which included the redistribution of $1 billion from the NYPD budget.

De Blasio announced that massive police department cuts and reduced expenses were part of NYPD reform.

