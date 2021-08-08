Democrats Allegedly 'Worried' About Kamala Harris's Recent Poll Numbers

Some Democrats are worried that Kamala Harris could be a hindrance to their efforts to maintain their hold on Congress in the 2022 midterms as her poll numbers remain underwater, and well below the president’s.

A new poll by Economist/YouGov shows that 48 percent of Americans disapprove of Harris’ job performance, with only 46 percent expressing approval. The poll’s results is in line with the results of a flurry of recent surveys, which put her well behind Biden, who got a 51 percent approval and 43 percent disapproval, per Real Clear average of polls.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Democratic strategists told The Post and The Hill that the numbers have raised concerns in the party about the midterms.

One strategist told The Hill: “As of right now, I think she has the potential of doing more harm than good for some of these candidates. My sense is she’ll probably raise a lot of money and maybe she’ll go to some specific districts, but they’ll have to be really strategic with her.”

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The Democrats’ strategic plans with Harris will be seen in the run-up to the Sept. 14 recall election in California, where the vice president has vowed to campaign for embattled Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Under normal circumstances, as the first woman to be elected vice president, Harris would have been a natural choice for campaigning in both the recall elections and the 2022 midterms. However, criticism of how she’s handling the border crisis and the dysfunction in her office have made her potentially politically toxic.

Following months of pressure, Harris finally traveled to the US-Mexico border in June. During that time, she snapped at reporters when she was asked why she hadn’t made the trip to the border especially since she was the one placed in charge of the border crisis.

She told NBC’s Lester Holt in one interview: “We’ve been to the border.” When he highlighted the fact that she hadn’t visited the border as vice president, she retorted: “And I haven’t been to Europe, And I mean, I don’t understand the point that you’re making. I’m not discounting the importance of the border.”

Additionally, there have been stories swirling about issues in her office, with staffers going so far as to say that they are treated “like s–t.” Similar concerns were raised by her campaign staff, which played a part in derailing her 2020 presidential run.

Speaking to The Post, one Democratic strategist said: “This is less about the upcoming midterm and more about the future. There was a hope that she would grow into the role, but she keeps making mistakes, it’s like ‘Groundhog Day’ with her mistakes. If Biden doesn’t run [in 2024], is there comfort with her as the nominee? I’m not sure.”

Sources: New York Post