Councilwoman Under Pressure To Resign Over Tweet About Trump Supporters And Coronavirus
A tweet posted by Susan Daniel read: “For the record, if I do get the coronavirus I’m attending every MAGA rally I can.”
Denver City Councilwoman Candi CdeBaca, self-described Democratic Socialist, retweeted Daniel’s tweet with the caption: “#solidarity Yaaaas!!” and laughing emojis.
While Daniel’s post was later deleted, CdeBaca stood by her tweet.
Her spokeswoman, Lisa Calderon, stated the tweet was supposed to be a “sarcastic tweet… to call attention to the Trump administration’s downplaying of the Coronavirus outbreak as a ‘hoax’ no more dangerous than the common flu.”
Speaking to the Denver Post, she said: “Rather than conservative outlets making a four-day-old Tweet their focus on Super Tuesday, they should focus their energy on demanding a competent Federal response to this public health crisis instead.”
She blamed the media for making a big deal out of the tweet.
Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Fox31 Denver