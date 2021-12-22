Controversial' Billboard Of Joe Biden And Kamala Harris Turns Heads Online

A billboard believed to be in Richland County, Wisconsin, featuring Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden and the film title Dumb and Dumber underneath, has gone viral.

The Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels 1994 comedy movies had been referenced in politics numerous times, usually attributed to elected leaders.

A picture of the billboard, posted on Twitter by user JonCover2, has garnered 14,000 likes and over 3,000 retweets.

The billboard was received enthusiastically by critics of the current administration, many of whom responded by posting pictures of other anti-Biden signs in the country.

One person commented: "I drive by this regularly in southern Wisconsin. Makes me smile."

Another wrote: "This billboard is needed everywhere from East to West coast."

A third stated: "I disagree - clearly Biden is the dumb and Kamala is the dumber."

Someone else wrote: "Cool, I like to call them Sh**s and Giggles, but this works."

However, one person called out the critics: "Talk about disrespect. These are your elected leaders. Reaching a new low... if that is possible."

The picture was also posted on liberal Twitter page PatriotTakes, where it was received with confusion and condemnation.

One comment read: "They have no personality outside of worshiping their cult idol. Seriously, they would have no problem with this administration if they didn't dethrone their king."

Another person wrote: "This is someone's vanity project. It doesn't serve any purpose except they enjoy it when they drive by."

President Biden's approval rating has dropped significantly since he took office, and he’s faced constant criticism from former President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Florida's WDBO Trump spoke about the Biden administration's performance during an interview on Friday morning, stating: "I would give them an F- if permissible an F minus.”

He spoke about 2024 plans for Biden: "Look, he's gonna make a statement, and I don't know if anybody knows what's in their future. Because, frankly, things can happen and things can happen for him, and maybe things, in his case, are already happening."

In March 2021, Biden stated that he would be running for reelection in 2024: "Yes, my plan is to run for reelection. That's my expectation."

Sources: Newsweek