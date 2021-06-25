Colorado Mayor Bans Pledge of Allegiance At Board Meetings, Attendees Say It Anyway

Last week, Colorado Mayor Shane Fuhrman sparked outrage after banning the Pledge of Allegiance, but some officials defied his order anyway.

During a board meeting on June 14, Fuhrman announced the decision to ban the pledge, telling attendees: "Due to the direct and indirect threats, inappropriate comments in and out of our public meetings, and general divisiveness and issues created in our community, we will not be reciting the Pledge of Allegiance during Town of Silverton trustee meetings."

However, one woman spoke up during the meeting’s comment period, saying: "I would like to make one comment. I would like to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Following her statement, a group of attendees stood and began reciting the Pledge of Allegiance out loud, prompting Fuhrman to say: "I’d note that that’s out of order."

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"We did have a one-strike policy. I’m not going to ask everyone to leave tonight, but if something like that happens again we will," he added.

According to FOX affiliate KDVR, Silverton Trustee Molly Barela confronted the mayor during the meeting, asking him if there were "any other unilateral decisions we need to know about?"

Fuhrman responded: "If you’d like to find somewhere in the code, something that doesn’t permit me to do this, then I welcome that discussion at our next meetings."

Footage of the meeting was posted on Twitter by U.S. Congresswoman Lauren Boebert on June 18, who slammed Fuhrman’s decision to ban the Pledge of Allegiance.

She captioned the video: "Silverton, CO’s Mayor unilaterally banned the Pledge of Allegiance at city meetings. It’s hard to put into words what kind of anti-American disgrace this is. Mayor Fuhrman should resign and purchase a one-way ticket to China where he won’t have to worry about hearing the pledge!"

In a follow up tweet, she slammed the Democratic Party.

"Whenever you see a headline about someone banning the pledge, burning the flag or kneeling for the anthem… you don’t even have to guess what political party it is," she wrote. "It just goes to show how far left the Democrats have gone!"

Barela sent a statement to FOX31 and Channel 2 confirming that she disapproved of the mayor’s "unilateral decision."

Her statement read: "When we as a collective group had already decided over a year ago to continue to do the pledge, I don’t know if it was premeditated to have it done on Flag Day, which we all know that was declared June 14, 1777 by the second continental Congress, now mayor Shane Fuhrman has made this first amendment right issue."

Barela maintained that Fuhrman banning the pledge and threatening them "violates every single one of their first amendment rights."

Sources: The Sun