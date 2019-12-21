Clothing Company Sparks Controversy Over 'Anti-Trump' Billboard In Times Square

In Oregon, a clothing company named Dhvani sparked controversy because of its new billboard in Times Square. It depicts President Trump in distress while being hogtied up in front of the White House by a Marine Corps veteran.

The Washington Post reported that the CEO of the Portland-based brand, Avi Brown, told them that the American flag-themed rope used to tie Trump was based on Wonder Woman's "truth lasso." The storm happening at the White House also represents "the inevitable and supernatural power of justice."

The advertisement is one of the many in a series from the company that will take aim at Trump.

Brown further states that the company decided to put up the ad to give "a voice to women." They are also against the Title X "gag rule."

They will be donating some of the proceeds of the ad campaign to Planned Parenthood. They also stated that they "never taken a political stand before but frankly, we were fed up."

Brown added, "This is just saying: Let's put a gag order on him. Enough is enough. We support impeachment. Our intent is for our brand to stand for progressive change in the face of what we perceive to be steps backwards in the evolution of our country."

A Planned Parenthood senior vice president named Melanie Newman further stated to The Hill that the org "does not endorse, nor will we be accepting funds raised by" the said campaign.

She further states, "Our staff members have faced threats and acts of violence for doing their jobs, and many of our patients turn to us as their safe space for care after facing violence in their lives. We do not condone violence or violent imagery against anyone."

The president's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., took to Twitter to condemn the 30-foot tall billboard.

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Fox Business