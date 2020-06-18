Campaign Finance Reports Reveal How Much AOC Has Raised For Her Reelection Campaign

According to the federal campaign finance reports, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has once again showcased her strong fundraising skills after raising $2.4 million in two months ahead of the June 23 primary election.

AOC’s April and May funds now bring her total reelection funds to more than $10.5 million, making her among the best Democrat fundraisers, joining House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The 30-year-old will be facing stiff challenge from Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, former TV journalist and CNBC anchor. Caruso-Cabrera is running as a pro-business moderate in Queens and Bronx. She's criticized AOC for opposing Amazon’s plan to bring one of its headquarters to New York.

Caruso-Cabrera raised $930,000 in the same two-month period, making a total of more than $2 million for her entire election cycle.

Of the $2.4 million Ocasio-Cortez raised in the two months, her campaign spent $1.3 million mainly on health care and payroll for her staff, contractor fees, rent and utilities for her Queens and Bronx offices, fundraising fees to Act Blue and a ton of Facebook and Google ads.

She still has more than $4.6 million left as she heads into the primary.

The vast majority of AOC’s donations – about 79 percent – are from small-dollar individual contributions, while Caruso-Cabrera received about 20 percent of her donations from grassroots donors. Caruso-Cabrera has received support from the business community and some of Trump's supporters.

Caruso-Cabrera will receive support from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which – according to Politico – is spending six figures on English and Spanish ads against AOC.

Since she defeated Rep. Joe Crowley in 2018, AOC has made waves in Washington by actively supporting liberal progressive newcomers against incumbents. She maintained that she welcomes her primary challengers because each representative should fight hard to win the support of their community.

She told Fox News: “I want to earn my seat every two years. I want to earn the right to have this job.”

Sources: America Now / Photo Credit: Google